Cleaned up: Scruffy's time to shine

Lost Fantasy Rescue is at it again. Just like last year, one of their rescue dogs is up for the Dirtiest Dog crown. Last year, the rescue group’s dog, Arlo, cleaned up and was named top dirty dog.
This year, it’s Scruffy’s time to shine in the national Wahl Dirty Dogs competition. You can vote once a day through Nov. 3 to put Scruffy on top.
According to Lost Fantasy founder Sarah Dutton, Scruffy was found abandoned on the side of the road in the Seven Mile Ford area of Smyth County and picked up by a passing driver who then called the rescue.
“We accepted him sight unseen and told her to drop him at our vet’s office for whatever needed to be done. She said the dog was matted; what we didn't realize is that he was so matted his fur came off in a shell,” she said about Scruffy on the contest website.
Once Scruffy was shaved, the extent of his neglect became apparent - a harness was found inside the fur as well as sticks and other debris. Nobody knew what breed of dog he was or what he would eventually become.
“Once Scruffy was shaved and out of pain from the matted fur, he became the most loving little dog ever!” Dutton said. “Scruffy has been adopted into a wonderful home with a mom who thinks the world revolves around him, and we couldn't be happier for him. Lost Fantasy doesn't shy away from these dogs. Because beneath that shell of fur was a sweet funny little dog who just needed a good home. And that's what we do.”
Tuesday morning, Scruffy was running neck-to-neck with Florence out of Lake Forest, California. Scruffy led by 35 votes.
Last year, Lost Fantasy’s Arlo was up against a rescue in California that had more than 21,000 followers on Facebook, but Arlo’s fans pulled through. Dutton hopes the same thing will happen this year with Scruffy.
“Let’s do it again this year,” she posted on the Lost Fantasy Rescue Facebook page. “Show them that Virginia animal advocates are made of tough stuff, and we get it done!”
Dutton said she hopes Scruffy can who people that the little guy can come out on top.
“Like we said last year, we may be small but we are mighty because of the army of animal people standing behind us,” she said in a Facebook post. “With little funding coming in this year because of Covid, we have still found the money to help community members in need because we want to see pets remain in their homes if they are able to. This $5,000 (prize) could go a long way to ensuring that we can continue to make that happen.”
Wahl, the contest sponsor, offers a wide variety of grooming supplies and products for pets and people. The brainchild of Wahl and Greater Good Charities, the Dirty Dogs Contest, now in its ninth year, donates funds and grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide so thousands of dogs can be cleaned up to increase their chances of being adopted.
Hundreds of incredible makeovers, including Scruffy’s, have been captured through the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery at www.dirtydogsgallery.com. Online visitors can see what each dog looked like when it arrived at the shelter or rescue, and how it transformed once it was cleaned up. The site also allows visitors to search for adoptable dogs in their area, learn more about the dogs’ backgrounds and stories and share their favorites on social media.
To promote the gallery and help get the dogs adopted, Wahl is also launching the ninth annual Dirty Dogs Contest. Ten of the most dramatic transformations from the gallery, including Scruffy’s, have been selected to participate in the contest. Public votes will determine the top three winners.
The shelters and rescue groups affiliated with these transformations will receive monetary grants to further support their efforts. First place takes home $5,000; second place receives $2,000, and third place earns $1,000. The Dirty Dogs Contest runs through Nov. 3. To vote, visit www.DirtyDogsContest.com.
To contact reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
