Cleaned up: Scruffy's time to shine

Lost Fantasy Rescue is at it again. Just like last year, one of their rescue dogs is up for the Dirtiest Dog crown. Last year, the rescue group’s dog, Arlo, cleaned up and was named top dirty dog.

This year, it’s Scruffy’s time to shine in the national Wahl Dirty Dogs competition. You can vote once a day through Nov. 3 to put Scruffy on top.

According to Lost Fantasy founder Sarah Dutton, Scruffy was found abandoned on the side of the road in the Seven Mile Ford area of Smyth County and picked up by a passing driver who then called the rescue.

“We accepted him sight unseen and told her to drop him at our vet’s office for whatever needed to be done. She said the dog was matted; what we didn't realize is that he was so matted his fur came off in a shell,” she said about Scruffy on the contest website.

Once Scruffy was shaved, the extent of his neglect became apparent - a harness was found inside the fur as well as sticks and other debris. Nobody knew what breed of dog he was or what he would eventually become.