Enterprise and Messenger move into Main Street digs

The Wytheville Enterprise and Bland County Messenger newspapers have a new home. On Monday, the office relocated to a new office at 150 W. Main St. in downtown Wytheville, located to the left of the Big Pencil. The former office at 460 W. Main Street was sold in March.
“We are excited to about the move to our new location on Main Street in the heart of Wytheville,” said Regional Publisher Jim Maxwell. “Easier access and a wonderful modern new facility gives us the opportunity to better serve our readers and customers in a warm and welcoming environment. We look forward to continuing our legacy of providing the best local news coverage and print and digital marketing solutions for our readers and advertisers.”
This is the third move for the newspaper in recent memory. The newspaper office was located at 275 W. Monroe St. (now home of Mattress by Appointment) until 1978 when the staff moved into the office at 460 W. Main St.
The Wytheville Enterprise serves the 29,000 people living and working in Wythe County. The newspaper started its life as a once a week newspaper on April 23, 1870, as the Southwest Virginia Enterprise. Within eight years, the paper was being published from Wytheville twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Enterprise continued to be published on Wednesdays and Saturdays through June 2002, when it switched to a three-day publication – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays – and changed its name to the Wytheville Enterprise. The Enterprise returned to a twice weekly publishing schedule in 2008.
Established in 1904, the Bland County Messenger serves a rural population of 6,800 people in the rural and mountainous Bland County. The newspaper is published every Wednesday. The original Messenger newspaper ceased to publish in 1919, when the competing Tribune was launched. The Messenger was revived in 1922, the year the Tribune stopped publishing.
In 1958, the Messenger was leased by the Southwest Virginia Enterprise in Wytheville, a partnership that extends to this day, with the Enterprise staff running the Messenger.
With the office comes new phone extensions, although the main number, 276-228-6611, remains the same. Here is a list of Wytheville Enterprise employees and their new extensions:
Circulation
Teresa Hatchel – ext. 577
Sonny Corpus – ext. 574
Advertising
Curtis Hawkins – ext. 575
Mary Ann Alford – ext. 576
News
Mark Sage – ext. 571
Jeff Simmons – ext. 572
Millie Rothrock – ext. 573