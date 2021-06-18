Enterprise and Messenger move into Main Street digs

The Wytheville Enterprise and Bland County Messenger newspapers have a new home. On Monday, the office relocated to a new office at 150 W. Main St. in downtown Wytheville, located to the left of the Big Pencil. The former office at 460 W. Main Street was sold in March.

“We are excited to about the move to our new location on Main Street in the heart of Wytheville,” said Regional Publisher Jim Maxwell. “Easier access and a wonderful modern new facility gives us the opportunity to better serve our readers and customers in a warm and welcoming environment. We look forward to continuing our legacy of providing the best local news coverage and print and digital marketing solutions for our readers and advertisers.”

This is the third move for the newspaper in recent memory. The newspaper office was located at 275 W. Monroe St. (now home of Mattress by Appointment) until 1978 when the staff moved into the office at 460 W. Main St.