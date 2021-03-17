Supermarket fundraiser benefits BCHS seniors

Grants Supermarket is once again sponsoring a fundraiser for area high school seniors through its March Gradness campaign.

Each spring, the regional food market chain helps seniors raise money for an event of their choosing by allowing customers to add donations onto their purchases during the month-long event.

Bland County High School seniors will use their donations to fund the annual senior picnic at Glenwood Park in West Virginia.

“We try to make it a really fun event for seniors where they don’t have to worry about any costs,” said Kara Wikle, senior sponsor and social studies teacher. “So, with the money raised, we use it to buy food and goody bags and also pay for activities like paddle boating, fishing and miniature golf. We want to provide all of that free for our seniors.”

During past years, seniors have bagged groceries at Grants during the March fundraiser but they will not volunteer there this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, they appreciate donations.

"March Gradness is helping us greatly to enjoy our last senior picnic as a class together,” said senior Avree Cook. “Thank you for donating."

Classmate Charlie Sloop agreed.