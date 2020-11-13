COVID-19 infections climb in Mount Rogers Health District, SWVa

She expressed concern, too, that neighboring Tennessee is “wide open.” Earlier this fall, Shelton said a spike in cases in Washington and Smyth counties and the City of Bristol could partially be attributed to a surge in cases just across the border. Those surges, she said, can easily spill over into neighboring Virginia localities.

Currently, Washington County is being hit the hardest in the district, with a cumulative total of 1,374 cases, approximately 252 of which are currently active.

Though Smyth County saw a lull in cases following a spike in August and September, those numbers are also starting to creep back up. On Friday, the county had a cumulative total of 797 cases, with approximately 122 of those active.

Helping to drive Smyth County's numbers is a continued outbreak at the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute where 46 staff members and 28 patients are currently positive for the virus, according to a Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services official. It is unclear how many of those numbers are accounted for in Smyth's total as employees who test positive would be counted in whichever county they reside. Patients who are there for short-term treatment are also likely included in the tallies of the localities in which they live.