COVID-19 infections climb in Mount Rogers Health District, SWVa

The continued upward trend in the number of Southwest Virginians infected with the novel coronavirus has local and state officials concerned. On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam said the region is seeing a far higher infection rate than the rest of the state and has fewer hospitals to care those who fall seriously ill.
Although the region's Tuesday positivity rate of around 9% and the health district's rate of 14% on Friday continue to significantly outpace that of the state, Northam said health officials will focus, for the time being, on messaging campaigns to emphasize the importance of mitigation efforts rather than impose stricter guidelines.
“I've said all along, this is not about carrying a stick around. This is about carrots.” he said, meaning it is easier to encourage people to follow the guidelines rather than to force them.
Earlier this week, Mount Rogers Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton told the Virginia Mercury newspaper that new restrictions likely wouldn't make a difference in the region as much of the spread in her district stems from small social and family gatherings that aren't in violation of any of the state's guidelines.
“No one is breaking any codes,” she said. “They're not going against any of the governor's guidance. It's friends getting together, small parties-- just people living their lives.”
She expressed concern, too, that neighboring Tennessee is “wide open.” Earlier this fall, Shelton said a spike in cases in Washington and Smyth counties and the City of Bristol could partially be attributed to a surge in cases just across the border. Those surges, she said, can easily spill over into neighboring Virginia localities.
Currently, Washington County is being hit the hardest in the district, with a cumulative total of 1,374 cases, approximately 252 of which are currently active.
Though Smyth County saw a lull in cases following a spike in August and September, those numbers are also starting to creep back up. On Friday, the county had a cumulative total of 797 cases, with approximately 122 of those active.
Helping to drive Smyth County's numbers is a continued outbreak at the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute where 46 staff members and 28 patients are currently positive for the virus, according to a Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services official. It is unclear how many of those numbers are accounted for in Smyth's total as employees who test positive would be counted in whichever county they reside. Patients who are there for short-term treatment are also likely included in the tallies of the localities in which they live.
VDBHDS Communications Director Lauren Cunningham said on Thursday that the majority of the active 68 cases associated with the facility are associated with its geriatrics ward.
“As you can imagine, this has been an incredibly trying time for SWVMHI staff who have been working hard during the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the health and safety of themselves, their coworkers, and the individuals they care for,” she said. “The staff has shown tremendous dedication in assisting with coverage, coming to work on their days off, and working overtime to ensure that patient care needs are met.”
A fresh outbreak has also hit the Smyth County Sheriff's Office. At the Board of Supervisors' Thursday evening meeting, Sheriff Chip Shuler declined to take off his mask when addressing the board. Shuler said he had multiple employees who are testing positive for COVID-19 and the virus has spread, affecting their families, including children.
As for prisons in the health district, the Bland Correctional Center currently lists two active cases in inmates and three in employees or contractors on the Virginia Department of Corrections' website. The Marion Correctional Treatment Center currently reports no active cases in inmates, however one active case is listed in either an employee or contractor on the website.
After a month-and-a-half stretch of no reported cases, Bland County started seeing fresh cases crop up in late October. As of Friday, the county had approximately 18 active cases, with a cumulative total of 102.
Wythe County's numbers are also climbing. The county reports a total of 436 cases, approximately 80 of which are currently active.
Carroll County currently reports 731 cases, with approximately 86 active. Grayson County now tallies 444, with approximately 41 active, and Galax recorded 492, with about 26 active. Bristol currently has approximately 88 active cases, for a total of 414.
Northam noted the southwestern region of the state wasn't the only one to see increases. The central region is also seeing a rise, he said.
“We all need to step up our vigilance and our precautions, especially as we head toward the Thanksgiving holiday,” Northam said.
He said precautions should be taken around anyone who doesn't live in the same household.
“I'm not saying don't celebrate Thanksgiving, but if you're planning to celebrate with people outside your household, think about ways to do it more safely,” he said.
Though current trends are grim, a silver lining could be found in Pfizer's announcement that their vaccine appears to be 90% effective, Northam said
“That's very, very encouraging,” he said. “But we should all remember that this isn't the magic bullet. Any approved vaccine will take months to distribute.”
State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said he expects to see an approved vaccine from one of the many in play by the end of the year.
“And I want you all to know we are ready to get that vaccine and administer it to citizens here in the commonwealth,” he said.
Both Northam and Oliver warned, though, that it would take months to administer the millions of vaccinations needed in the state and still longer for the population to build immunity to the virus.
“And during that period of time, a lot of things that we're doing now, we're going to continue to have to do,” Oliver said.
Shelton couldn't be reached for comment regarding local plans for vaccine distribution, but she's previously said one would be administered in a tiered fashion once it is available, with those who are most vulnerable receiving highest priority.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!