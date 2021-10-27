Q&A with Bland County School Board candidate Dreama Hatcher

Last year the school board chose to not renew the contracts of the janitors, instead they felt that it was financially cost saving to contract out the janitorial services, maintenance, and lawn care. This was a slap in the face for the janitors, which most had worked at our schools for years. This decision has easily been proven to be a complete failure! I have reviewed the financial records over the past few years and have seen that the costs were not within reason. The contract that was agreed upon had loose strings and now costs the school system $37,500 per month ($450,000 per year) for “property management.” On top of that were other costs paid to the same company to cover general maintenance that should have been included in the contract. Concerns have been raised by parents about the individuals who were hired by the contractor and if they were required to undergo background checks. The principals and teachers have complained about the lack of cleanliness of the schools. By the janitors being contracted out, it took away the ability of the principals to give direction without going through the chain of command. Teachers have had to clean their own rooms, take out their own trash, and even sweep the halls. This is completely unacceptable and could have been avoided.