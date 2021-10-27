Q&A with Bland County School Board Candidate Jerri Harman

A successful School Board Member understands the seven building blocks of education, which are students; quality instructional staff; curriculum; technology; athletics and extracurricular activities; and a balanced budget. I feel it is of the utmost importance to put students first and work to ensure a quality education for all and listen to parents, who absolutely should have input concerning their child’s education. A responsible school board member will create and maintain an environment conducive to learning. They should visit the schools and hold meetings with the faculty and staff to ensure communication. They should listen to public input and be available to answer questions, via phone, e-mail, social media, and face-to-face. A successful school board member stays informed by reading reports, manuals, contracts, policy documents, the Code of Virginia, and any data pertinent to the decision-making process. The School Board sets policy and it is imperative to be up-to-date and knowledgeable to make informed decisions. A responsible school board member should be prepared at each meeting and be able to respectively present their points of view in discussions. A successful school board member visits the schools, attends school events, committee meetings, and meets with faculty and staff. They make themselves available to answer questions from parents and the community. Staying up-to-date and informed on current topics in education is a must. It is important to understand the budget process to be able to make the best decisions possible for our students. An understanding of the development of the fiscal year budget process is vital to be able to make the best decisions for our students. In addition, a school board member will need to be able to respond to questions by the media in a timely and informed manner. As a school board member, one serves the students, parents, and the community. They are entrusted with ensuring the best possible education for the students of Bland County Public Schools. It takes a commitment of time, energy, and careful thought.