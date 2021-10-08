Business update: wine, toys and timber making news

Making business news recently is one Rural Retreat store expanding while another announces that it is closing, and a new toy store in Wytheville.

Traeger Pellet Grill and Musser Biomass

Traeger Pellet Grill and Musser Biomass recently held a ribbon cutting at Musser Lumber in Rural Retreat to celebrate a partnership that will create new Wythe County jobs while fueling barbecues across the country.

“This state-of-the-art facility is a benefit to county employment not just through direct jobs but also to the wood producers, cutters and truckers who will get raw material to the plant and then out to market,” said Brian W. Vaught, chair of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors. “The technology here is impressive and continues to build on Wythe County’s reputation as a home for innovation.”

Guests at the event went on an educational guided tour of the Musser grounds, seeing for the first time the new buildings and equipment being used in the production process.

“The project would never have happened without the support of Virginia, the associated municipalities, and all the agencies that have worked with us and Musser Biomass,” said Ben Saksa, director of Wood Products for Traeger Pellet Grills.