No one was hurt on Monday morning when a southbound motorhome caught fire on Interstate 77 in Bland County.
Both lanes were blocked for about 30 minutes, though, as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
The motorhome was on the right shoulder of Brushy Mountain at about the 56.8 mile marker. It caught fire a little after 8 a.m.
