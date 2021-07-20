Three-Day Road Market returns this weekend

The crowds are always big for the yard sale, but Primm expects even more people this year as Covid restrictions have eased and people are ready to have something to do, especially since the yards sales are outside. Last year, the yard sale was held, but was not advertised as much and not as many people participated. Some places opted not to participate at all.

“I think people are really wanting to get out,” Primm said. “They are sick of staying at home, but are looking for outside stuff to do. I may be wrong, but I’m looking for it to be big this year.”

Debbie Huffman, owner of the Speedwell Market, also on Highway 21, agrees.

“I think we are expecting more this year than we usually have because of Covid not being as bad, it’s not like it was last year.”

Huffman sells a lot biscuits during the yard sale, along with drinks, water, hand-dipped ice cream, milk shakes, sandwiches, hotdog and hamburgers.

“Our deli is usually closed on Sundays, but we will open it Sunday for that weekend,” she said.