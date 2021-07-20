Three-Day Road Market returns this weekend

Yard sale enthusiasts rejoice: the 100-mile yard sale arrives this weekend. The multistate treasure hunt runs along U.S. Highway 21 into North Carolina; Wytheville is at the beginning or end, depending on which way you travel.
The three-day U.S. 21 Road Market runs from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, July 25. The 100-mile route stretches from Wytheville to Harmony, North Carolina, and features hundreds of yard sales, road markets and community festivals.
The road market, an initiative from the Take A Break From The Interstate organization, was first held in 2014 and was so successful that it became an annual event. In past years, the market has brought thousands of motorists into the region over the three days.
Not only is the sale a boon for vendors who set up tables laden with nearly everything you can image, it’s also a busy time for businesses along the route.
At the Lakes to Florida Grill on Highway 21, owner Tammy Primm and her husband, Bobby, start their prep work early in order to have everything ready by Friday morning. Their landlord also rents spaces in the parking lot and across the road.
“We have room for 13 vendors, and I have two spaces left,” Bobby Primm said last week. “We usually sell out.” The price is $25 a day or $40 for the entire weekend.
“We have to do a lot of prep in order to have stuff ready ahead of time,” Bobby Primm said. “We make a lot of barbecue ahead of time. We are excited about the increased business. It’s hard to keep up with; we will end up doing about two weeks’ worth of business in two days.”
The crowds are always big for the yard sale, but Primm expects even more people this year as Covid restrictions have eased and people are ready to have something to do, especially since the yards sales are outside. Last year, the yard sale was held, but was not advertised as much and not as many people participated. Some places opted not to participate at all.
“I think people are really wanting to get out,” Primm said. “They are sick of staying at home, but are looking for outside stuff to do. I may be wrong, but I’m looking for it to be big this year.”
Debbie Huffman, owner of the Speedwell Market, also on Highway 21, agrees.
“I think we are expecting more this year than we usually have because of Covid not being as bad, it’s not like it was last year.”
Huffman sells a lot biscuits during the yard sale, along with drinks, water, hand-dipped ice cream, milk shakes, sandwiches, hotdog and hamburgers.
“Our deli is usually closed on Sundays, but we will open it Sunday for that weekend,” she said.
“The 100-mile Road Market keeps growing and this year promises to be the best ever,” said Marcella Taylor, assistant director for the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums and a Wytheville representative on the Take A Break From The Interstate board. “People are ready to get out and sell that weekend, and we know people are ready to get out and buy.”
Safety is always part of the event, as traffic has increased to thousands traveling US Hwy. 21 looking for that special treasure.
Wythe County Public Information Officer Elizabeth Sweeney said the county is excited about the Road Market, and that everyone needs to pay attention to their safety.
“We would like to remind people that will be traveling on Route 21 to drive defensively and be alert for pedestrians out participating in the event,” she said.
Free road market signs are available at the Heritage Preservation Center, 115 W. Spiller St., Wytheville, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition, 100-Mile Road Market t-shirts are for sale at the Thomas J. Boyd Museum, 295 Tazewell St., Wytheville. The cost is $12. Sizes are small to 2x. The museum is open Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information on the sale or to purchase a shirt, email Taylor at marcellat@wytheville.org or call her at 276-223-3330.
If you would like to set up as a vendor during the event, there is no charge to participate. However, you should check the rules for compliance in your area. Participation is open to churches, civic groups, and private residents.
For more information, visit www.takeabreakfromtheinterstate.com or call (276) 223-3330 or (276) 223-4522.
