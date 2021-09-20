Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday

If you’ve got old computers, televisions, paint, pesticides and cleaning supplies scattered around your home and garage, now’s the time to gather them up for disposal.

Household Hazardous Waste Day will be held on Saturday, Sept 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at the transfer station at 169 Kents Lane on Route 649, Wytheville. It is open to residents of Wythe and Bland counties.

Accepted items include computers and monitors, copiers, televisions, ballasts, fluorescent lights, batteries, cleaners, gardening supplies, pool chemicals, poisons, automotive fluids, glues, wood preservatives, varnishes, paints, solvents, stains, mercury products, rust remembers, drain openers, coal tar products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, driveway sealers, mothballs, inks, dyes and paint thinners.

The event is sponsored by the Joint Public Service Authority of Wythe and Bland Counties.

Janice Wright, transfer station secretary, said most people bring paint and pesticides. Regarding paint cans, she recommends pouring leftover paint into one can and disposing only of that one can on hazardous waste collection day.