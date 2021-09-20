Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday

If you’ve got old computers, televisions, paint, pesticides and cleaning supplies scattered around your home and garage, now’s the time to gather them up for disposal.
Household Hazardous Waste Day will be held on Saturday, Sept 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at the transfer station at 169 Kents Lane on Route 649, Wytheville. It is open to residents of Wythe and Bland counties.
Accepted items include computers and monitors, copiers, televisions, ballasts, fluorescent lights, batteries, cleaners, gardening supplies, pool chemicals, poisons, automotive fluids, glues, wood preservatives, varnishes, paints, solvents, stains, mercury products, rust remembers, drain openers, coal tar products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, driveway sealers, mothballs, inks, dyes and paint thinners.
The event is sponsored by the Joint Public Service Authority of Wythe and Bland Counties.
Janice Wright, transfer station secretary, said most people bring paint and pesticides. Regarding paint cans, she recommends pouring leftover paint into one can and disposing only of that one can on hazardous waste collection day.
“Some people don’t realize that if it is an empty paint can, it can go into the regular trash stream at the convenience centers,” Wright said. “They can dispose of them in the regular trash, but the paint has to be dried. If the paint has any slosh to it whatsoever, it can’t be put in with the regular trash; but if there is no slosh, it can be put in a trash bag and taken to the convenience center.”
The company that disposes of the waste charges per item, so multiple paint cans can add up in costs for the county, Wright said.
Once at the station, drivers should remain in their vehicles. Trained personnel will remove the chemicals and electronics to help minimize the risk of accidents. There is usually at line of vehicles at the station and the wait time can be as much as 30 minutes.
Waste will not be accepted from company vehicles, small businesses (commercial or industry), including businesses run from a residence. No explosives, radiological, asbestos or biomedical waste will be accepted. Explosives include dynamite, nitro glycerin, blasting caps, ammunition grenades, fireworks, etc.
Waste will be collected from cars, pickup trucks and minivans. No tractor trailers, dump trucks, buses or pull type trailers will be allowed on the site.
