The Mount Rogers Health District’s Coronavirus case totals continue to tick upwards.
During the last week, the health district, which encompasses six counties and two cities, broke a thousand total cases and reached a 10.7% 7-day positivity rate. Statewide, that number is currently at 7.5%.
In a post on his Facebook page, Gov. Ralph Northam said health officials would be closely monitoring COVID-19 numbers over the weekend.
“We will be watching the public health data closely over the weekend—if the numbers don’t come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus,” he wrote. “Wear a mask and practice social distancing so we don’t have to move back."
Northam's next COVID-19 response update is scheduled for 2 p.m. tomorrow.
While the Virginia Department of Health is no longer making recovery numbers available to the public, the Wythe and Smyth county departments of emergency management have access to that information and have been making those numbers available via social media.
As of Monday, Smyth County is reporting 62 active cases. As of Saturday, Wythe County reported 45.
