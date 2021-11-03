Family entertainment center opens in Wytheville

Crossroads Social House, a 25,000-square-foot family entertainment center located near Walmart and Lowe’s is open for business.

This week is a soft opening; the official opening will be next week. This week, the facility is closed Wednesday and Thursday, and open Friday and Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m. Starting next week, hours will be from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and Sunday from 2 to 9 p.m. Once the center is fully staffed, hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Crossroads is a place where family and friends can hang out, enjoy each other’s company and have fun. There are 14 bowling lanes; six of the lanes are separate from the others and can be used for private events. There’s also a laser tag arena, an arcade, a restaurant/bar with indoor/outdoor dining, billiards and darts room, a trampoline jump zone and several party rooms. The jump zone is not open yet but will open as soon as special socks required for jumpers arrive.

There are televisions throughout the building, including at the end of the bowling lanes. In addition, there are two entertainment areas with six reclining chairs with charging stations and a television where people can gather to watch games. The rental fee is $150 per game for six seats.