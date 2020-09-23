Bland County School Board requests input from community concerning school facilities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following is a letter to the editor from the Bland County School Board:

The Bland County School Board has been working diligently on the best approach moving forward from a facility perspective. The past consolidation resulted in significant savings; however, that well is now dry. The Board of Supervisors agreed to increase local funding for the 2020-2021 school year to cover shortfalls resulting from decreased enrollment and the cost required to run and maintain the three locations at Bland, Rocky Gap, and Bastian.

The true understanding of the costs and benefits of new construction verses maintaining the current infrastructure will only be known after in-depth analysis. Since new construction costs are highly dependent on the actual site, the School Board identified and placed options on two locations. The process of identifying an architect to provide a high-level school design and associated costs was taking place when the pandemic hit. Progress has currently been placed on hold.