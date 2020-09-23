Bland County School Board requests input from community concerning school facilities

The following is a letter to the editor from the Bland County School Board:
The Bland County School Board has been working diligently on the best approach moving forward from a facility perspective. The past consolidation resulted in significant savings; however, that well is now dry. The Board of Supervisors agreed to increase local funding for the 2020-2021 school year to cover shortfalls resulting from decreased enrollment and the cost required to run and maintain the three locations at Bland, Rocky Gap, and Bastian.
The true understanding of the costs and benefits of new construction verses maintaining the current infrastructure will only be known after in-depth analysis. Since new construction costs are highly dependent on the actual site, the School Board identified and placed options on two locations. The process of identifying an architect to provide a high-level school design and associated costs was taking place when the pandemic hit. Progress has currently been placed on hold.
The question now is whether for us to move ahead, and if so, how to do so. There are positives and negatives on this issue. No doubt, the State of Virginia will be struggling with decreased revenues this year, and probably for several years to come. This will translate into funding reduction programs for both Bland County and the Bland County School System. On the other hand, interest rates are at record lows and financing costs are a major component of the overall cost. Due to uncertainty, construction projects are being cancelled and builders are looking for projects. This helps reduce costs.
No doubt, school will never be like it was before the pandemic. It has already been recognized that remote and online learning must to play a larger role. This allows for more electives and enables students to move at a faster pace if desired. This also changes the design of facilities and the requirements placed on the teachers.
The path we were on before the pandemic, with reducing enrollment and minimal options to reduce costs, showed that an additional two to three hundred thousand dollars over the amount of the prior year would be needed from local funds each year, just to operate the schools. This understanding was one of the significant drivers in looking at new facility and teaching options.
The math is simple and straight forward. In just a few years, the local costs could become extreme, and the Bland County taxpayers would be paying a cost equivalent to having a new facility even if one is not built.
The bottom line is that change will be necessary. The pandemic will be a significant driver from multiple points of view. Bland County cannot financially afford to return to the teaching concepts and infrastructure that were in place before the pandemic.
We are currently living in an uncertain environment. Pandemic case numbers can change our lives on a daily basis. Parents are not certain whether to even send their children back to school.
The School Board needs your input. Please give us your thoughts. Should we just hold off, should we purchase a site, should we hire an architect to design a school and provide cost data, or do you have a better idea?
Please send your thoughts and comments to bcps@bland.k12.va.us or mail them to Board Input, 361 Bears Trail, Bastian, VA 24314.
Bland County School Board
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!