Controlled burn planned for Smyth, Tazewell, Bland area

The U.S. Forest Service is planning a prescribed burn today for the 1,498-acre Huff Hollow area.

The controlled burn will be located on Forest Service lands along Little Brushy Mountain, approximately 1.5 miles northeast of Chatham Hill and 1.5 miles east of Highway 16 in Tazewell, Smyth and Bland counties, bordered by Forest Service Roads 614, 618 and 878.

The prescribed burn will be completed in one to two days, according to an advisory. Firefighters will monitor the area for several days afterwards.

Prescribed burns keep the public and homes safe by reducing the buildup of dried leaves and wood in nearby forest lands that can lead to uncontrolled wildfires, according to the advisory.

Forest Service Roads 614 (Baker Branch, 618 (Punch and Judy) and 878 (Totten Branch) will be temporarily closed while the burn is active. The Forest service advises the public to follow posted signs and closures when they occur.

Depending on the wind direction, the burn may have lingering smoke effects. Residents in Marion, Wytheville and Bland, as well as travelers on Highway 16 may see or smell smoke.