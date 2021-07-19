Lions Club Carnival is this week

The Wytheville Lions Club Carnival is a go. This week, it will light up the night sky with riding devices, food and games. The carnival ran for 75 straight years until last year when Covid put an end to summer celebrations.
“It’s a longstanding thing here in Wytheville, and we are glad we can revive it after the virus,” said Lions Club member G.W. Catron, who has co-chaired the carnival since 1986. “We didn’t know if be able to have it; in the spring things were still a little tight … and the ride guy wasn’t sure what he was going to do. It’s been kind of iffy until last month. But good times prevail, and we are going to have our carnival.”
The carnival started in 1944 somewhat by accident when a carnie came through town, and his truck broke down. Lee Turpin at Wythe County Motors, the Ford dealership, repaired the vehicles, but the man couldn’t pay his bill. So, he left town and Turpin kept the equipment and gave it to the Lions Club.
Over the years, most of the equipment, tents and games have been replaced. However, a few pieces of the original equipment remain: part of the Bingo stand, the red Bingo stools, the “Over and Under” game and a supply trailer.
Cole Shows Amusement Company supplies the rides for the fair and allows the Lions Club to run games and sell food and drinks. The carnival is the club’s top fundraiser; proceeds help the club fulfill its mission of providing eye exams and glasses to community members in need. Club members also test the sight and hearing of first-and second-graders in Wythe and Bland and pay for leader-dog training.
Lions Club members already have tents and equipment set up at the Wytheville Community College field.
“It’s already set up; it took us three days; the rides move in on Saturday night and Sunday, and it’s business on Monday,” Catron said.
The lights and crowds are fun for Catron, but he said the highlight of the carnival for him is when fair-goers stop by the fair office where he works and thanks him and the club for purchasing glasses for them.
The carnival is open from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For the first time, tickets can be purchased online at www.colerides.com The cost is $20 for unlimited rides per person per day.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com