Lions Club Carnival is this week

The Wytheville Lions Club Carnival is a go. This week, it will light up the night sky with riding devices, food and games. The carnival ran for 75 straight years until last year when Covid put an end to summer celebrations.

“It’s a longstanding thing here in Wytheville, and we are glad we can revive it after the virus,” said Lions Club member G.W. Catron, who has co-chaired the carnival since 1986. “We didn’t know if be able to have it; in the spring things were still a little tight … and the ride guy wasn’t sure what he was going to do. It’s been kind of iffy until last month. But good times prevail, and we are going to have our carnival.”

The carnival started in 1944 somewhat by accident when a carnie came through town, and his truck broke down. Lee Turpin at Wythe County Motors, the Ford dealership, repaired the vehicles, but the man couldn’t pay his bill. So, he left town and Turpin kept the equipment and gave it to the Lions Club.

Over the years, most of the equipment, tents and games have been replaced. However, a few pieces of the original equipment remain: part of the Bingo stand, the red Bingo stools, the “Over and Under” game and a supply trailer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}