Bland County sheriff addresses Facebook post complaint

“As you are aware, citizens interact with and rely on law enforcement officers during some of the most urgent and vulnerable times of their lives,” the letter states. “As a sheriff, you serve a diverse population that consists of not only Christians, but also minority religious and nonreligious citizens. We hope you will agree that the Sheriff’s Office must be even-handed and avoid any appearance of bias toward some citizens, or hostility toward others.”

In the letter, Line pointed to the “Establishment Clause” of the U.S. Constitution, which the Supreme Court has long held “mandates government neutrality between religion and religion, and between religion and nonreligion.”

“Government employees can worship, pray, or quote any religious text they wish when acting in their personal capacities,” the letter went on. “But they are not permitted to provide prestige to their personal religion through the machinery of a government office.”

Ramsey said last week that he was seeking legal opinion from the county's attorney in the matter.