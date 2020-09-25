From the Peace Corps to pottery

There aren’t jobs for people, so she created some, she said. Among her projects was the creation of a community garden for a group of woman to teach them about sustainable food sources, and a business idea contest, whose winner took home a laptop. His idea was to create and sell jewelry from the gems collected in nearby mines. Many of the gemstones, including diamonds, are shipped off and do not benefit local residents. His idea was to let local residents profit from the mines, too.

Abbey was the first American to ever live in Karibib. She said it took about a year for the townspeople to trust her. Their idea of America mostly came from TV shows like “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” she said, adding that the area had a spotty internet connection.

“I never realized how much of a privilege it is to be American, because they all want to come to America; they all want to be American,” Abbey said.

Abbey was wrapping up her time in Namibia in March when the Peace Corps notified her that because of concerns surrounding COVID-19, she was being sent back to America immediately. She had just a few hours to pack her belongings and did not have a chance to say goodbye to many of the friends she met in Karibib.