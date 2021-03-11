Bland County grand jurors return indictments

Accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old child last July, a Ceres resident was indicted on a felony charge on Monday in Bland.
Gary Glenn Gray, 58, is scheduled to enter a plea to committing an indecent act with a child under his supervision on June 1 in Bland Count Circuit Court.
Gray, who has no criminal record, is free on bond while awaiting trial, according to court documents.
The Virginia State Police investigated the case.
Monday’s grand jury also returned the following indictments:
Christopher Scott Hale, 36, of Pocahontas was indicted on a Sept. 9, 2019, prisoner-deliver drugs charge. Hale is set to enter a plea on June 1.
Eugene Owen Montgomery, 45, of Pocahontas was indicted a Jan. 31, 2020, prisoner-deliver drugs charge. Montgomery has a plea set for June 1.
Aaron A. Franklin, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, was indicted a May 14, 2020, charge of obtaining a prescription by fraud. He’s scheduled to enter a plea on May 4.
Kevin Lee Bowles, 47, of Bastian was indicted on an Oct. 6, 2020, drug possession charge. He is slated to enter a plea on April 20.
Justin Wyatt Woodall, 39, of Claudville was indicted on an Aug. 26, 2019, prisoner-deliver drugs charge.
Cole Bryson Honaker, 23, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was indicted on Oct. 29, 2020, charges of distributing methamphetamine (three counts) and transporting drugs into Virginia (two counts). No trial date has been set in the case.
General District Court
These were some of the cases heard on Feb. 24.
Barrett Benjamin Brady of Princeton, West Virginia, was convicted of an Oct. 4, 2020, driving while intoxicated charge. Brady was given a 60-day suspended jail sentence, given a one-year driver’s license suspension, fined $250 plus $216 in court costs, and ordered to complete an alcohol safety and awareness program at his expense.
Courtney Nicole Cruey of Bland was convicted of a July 2020 petit larceny charge, which was reduced from felony grand larceny. Cruey was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence and assessed $101 in court costs.
Mandy Marie Hull of Bland was convicted of a July 2020 petit larceny charge, which was reduced from felony grand larceny. She was assessed $221 in court costs.
Diana Kate Rose of Wytheville was convicted of an Oct. 4, 2020, misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge. She was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence and fined $250 plus $236.68 in court costs. A charge of driving without a license-second offense was dropped.
An Oct. 4, 2020, misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge against Ronnie Wayne Watkins of Bland was dropped.
Emil Frank Deprospo of Seneca, South Carolina, was convicted of July 5, 2020, charges of reckless driving in excess of 85 miles per hour and driving on a suspended license. Deprospo was fined $1,500 plus $221 in court costs. A felony child abuse charge was dropped.
Joseph Wayne Wright of Blacksburg was convicted of an Oct. 1, 2020, driving while intoxicated-first offense, which was amended from second-offense DWI. Wright was given a 90-day suspended sentence, placed on supervised probation for one year, given a one-year driver’s license suspension, fined $250 plus $201 in court costs, and ordered to complete an alcohol safety and awareness program at his offense.
Chase Anthony Jagodzinski of Toledo, Ohio, was convicted of a Nov. 28, 2020, reckless driving by speed charge. He was fined $700 plus $101 in court costs. Additional charges of carrying a concealed weapon, driving without a license, possessing marijuana and improperly mounted plate were dropped.
Tammy Kay Kaley of Bluefield, West Virginia, was convicted of a Feb. 28, 2020, petit larceny charge, which was reduced from felony bad check. Kaley was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence and assessed $546 in court costs. A charge of obtaining money by false pretenses was dropped.