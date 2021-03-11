Bland County grand jurors return indictments

Cole Bryson Honaker, 23, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was indicted on Oct. 29, 2020, charges of distributing methamphetamine (three counts) and transporting drugs into Virginia (two counts). No trial date has been set in the case.

General District Court

These were some of the cases heard on Feb. 24.

Barrett Benjamin Brady of Princeton, West Virginia, was convicted of an Oct. 4, 2020, driving while intoxicated charge. Brady was given a 60-day suspended jail sentence, given a one-year driver’s license suspension, fined $250 plus $216 in court costs, and ordered to complete an alcohol safety and awareness program at his expense.

Courtney Nicole Cruey of Bland was convicted of a July 2020 petit larceny charge, which was reduced from felony grand larceny. Cruey was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence and assessed $101 in court costs.

Mandy Marie Hull of Bland was convicted of a July 2020 petit larceny charge, which was reduced from felony grand larceny. She was assessed $221 in court costs.