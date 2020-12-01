Search warrant filed in Bland County slaying

Funeral services were held on Nov. 21 for a 56-year-old Georgia woman whose body was found earlier last month in a parking lot below a Bland County service station. A West Virginia man has been charged in the woman’s death, and a recently filed search warrant sheds more light on how police believe she died.
Janice Anita McBerry Poole of Griffin, Georgia, was buried in her home state after her remains were positively identified by a state medical examiner.
According to the Virginia State Police, Griffin’s body was discovered on Nov. 5 below the BP Station just off Interstate 77’s Exit 58 in Bastian.
Police quickly arrested and charged Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Princeton, West Virginia, with second-degree murder and hit-and-run.
State police said the two were acquaintances, but haven’t released any more information about the circumstances surrounding the slaying.
In a Nov. 9 search warrant application, police said Griffin’s body sustained “serious trauma” after apparently being struck or run over by a vehicle at least twice.
While trying to identify Griffin, police found a Georgia registration for a 2008 GMC pickup truck.
Officers put out an alert for the truck, which was located in Bluefield, West Virginia, by a West Virginia trooper.
“…Large areas of blood and human hairs were observed on the undercarriage,” according to the search warrant.
In addition to collecting hair samples and swabs of reddish/brown stains, investigators also took a tire impression from the truck, which had been taken to the state police’s Wytheville headquarters.
According to her obituary, Griffin retired as a truck driver after 15 years of service.
Court records said that Riggs also previously worked for a trucking company, and his now-deleted Facebook page contained several photographs of tractor-trailers.
Given a court-appointed attorney to represent him, Riggs is being held without bond while awaiting his Dec. 16 preliminary hearing in Bland County General District Court.
He waived extradition from West Virginia and is in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
If a judge finds probable cause during the preliminary hearing, he’ll send Riggs’ charges to a grand jury.
If Riggs is indicted, he’ll stand trial in Bland County Circuit Court.
A second-degree murder conviction carries a maximum punishment of 40 years in prison.
