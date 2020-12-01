Search warrant filed in Bland County slaying

Funeral services were held on Nov. 21 for a 56-year-old Georgia woman whose body was found earlier last month in a parking lot below a Bland County service station. A West Virginia man has been charged in the woman’s death, and a recently filed search warrant sheds more light on how police believe she died.

Janice Anita McBerry Poole of Griffin, Georgia, was buried in her home state after her remains were positively identified by a state medical examiner.

According to the Virginia State Police, Griffin’s body was discovered on Nov. 5 below the BP Station just off Interstate 77’s Exit 58 in Bastian.

Police quickly arrested and charged Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Princeton, West Virginia, with second-degree murder and hit-and-run.

State police said the two were acquaintances, but haven’t released any more information about the circumstances surrounding the slaying.

In a Nov. 9 search warrant application, police said Griffin’s body sustained “serious trauma” after apparently being struck or run over by a vehicle at least twice.

While trying to identify Griffin, police found a Georgia registration for a 2008 GMC pickup truck.