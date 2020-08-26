Bland County School Board approves COVID protocols

The Bland County School Board last week approved measures to be taken if someone within the school system tests positive for the COVID-19 virus.
School Board Chairman Gerry Schepers said the school system’s goal is to keep all facilities free of COVID-19. But should a case be confirmed that puts the goal at risk, the following actions will be implemented:
• Any individual who has tested positive will be banned from entering a BCPS facility until:
1) The person is symptom free and at least 14 days have passed since the positive test took place, or
2) 10 days have passed since the positive test and a test has been taken with a negative result, or
3) Two tests with negative results have been taken at least 24 hours apart. Schepers said the main reason for this requirement is for a situation when there is a false positive and the person says he doesn’t have the virus, he can take can take two tests and if they come back negative at least 24 hours apart, the person can be released to return to the facility.
Schepers said that according to the health department, 14 days after a positive test is sufficient time not to be contagious.
• When it is identified that an individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been inside BCPS facilities, a tracing process will immediately be completed identifying all individuals that have been in close contact and all surfaces that require special attention. Close contact is defined as anyone who came within a 6-foot bubble for more than 15 minutes. Principals and School Superintendent Scott Meade will be the drivers of this policy and will work to identify people who came into contact with the person who tests positive, Schepers said.
• All individuals who are identified as having close contact with an individual infected with COVID-19 will be immediately quarantined from BCPS facilities. The quarantine will be lifted for an individual following 14 days without symptoms or a negative COVID-19 test. The test must be performed at least five days after the contact, Schepers said, because officials were told it takes that long sometimes for the symptoms to show.
• Superintendent Meade has the right to immediately quarantine from BCPS facilities an individual, a class, a grade, or all occupants of an entire building based on events related to COVID-19 testing.
Social distancing will be required in all BCPS facilities. When social distancing is not an option, protective masks or other appropriate personal protection equipment must be used. If a doctor’s statement stating that a PPE mask is not proper for a person to wear, the person will be allowed to wear a face shield. Individuals who cannot or will not follow this guideline will be transferred to remote learning, Schepers said.
