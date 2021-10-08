BCHS senior eyes farm career

Rachel Penley may not be your typical high school senior. While most girls would probably like frills and thrills and all the pretty’s that come with it, Penley would much rather spend her time patrolling the family barnyard.

Penley is a senior at Bland County High School and has put together an impressive resume throughout her high school years as a member of the school Agriculture Club. Upon graduation this coming year, she plans to further her education at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

She has been elected as the Appalachian Area FFA president as well as the Bland County FFA president for the 2021-22 school year. She was also the chapter president for the 2020-21 school year and Vice-President the year before as a sophomore.

She is currently the president of the Virginia Junior Simmental Association and of the Wythe County 4-H Livestock Club while being a member of both the Bland County 4-H Club and the Bland County 4-H Livestock Club.

Penley has been actively involved in agriculture since a very young age. She grew up on her family’s Simmental operation and has been showing cows for the past 10 years while judging livestock competitively for the past five years.