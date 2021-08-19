Bland County Youtuber believes he's found Appalachian Trail killer's campsite

In addition to holding items directly tied to Smith, the trash bags hidden beneath leaves contained everything from fishing supplies and soap to sunglasses and women’s underwear.

“I mean it was all kinds of junk,” Gautier said.

Reed said he went back to the campsite again after his first video and found what appeared to be another cache dug into the earth near the fire pit. It, though, was empty.

Gautier said “anything’s possible” when asked if Reed’s discovery could be Smith’s hideout. Reed said it would take about 15 minutes to walk from the camp to where the two fishermen were shot.

Speaking of “walking,” Reed returned to the Wapiti shelter on Thursday to make another video and encountered two hikers with an interesting tale.

The men, who were staying in tents outside the shelter, reported hearing footsteps and seeing a shadow when the fire’s glow had given way to darkness. One man even looked outside. There was nothing there – nothing he could see anyway.

“So guys, I’ll let you all decide,” Reed concluded. “Go up and camp at the shelter one of these evenings and see if you think it’s haunted.”

