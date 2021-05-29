Rocky Gap native in Lifetime movie

The actress said the turnaround time from audition to filming the movie was quick. She saw the audition notice in late August or early September and, within two months, she had snared the role and shot the movie. She found out on a Wednesday that she got the role and was on a Roanoke-bound plane less than two days later.

“Shooting in Roanoke just made more sense,” she told the Bland County Messenger last year. “It was the first feature film I shot, and it was especially special to me because I returned to where I grew up and returned to where my love of performing blossomed. It was important to come home and shoot my first - and not last - feature film.”

Filming the movie was a lot of work, “but it’s absolutely the kind of work I love, so it wasn’t difficult,” Faulkner said. “There were five to six days of night shoots. So, I was getting up at 4 p.m. and going to the set around 7 p.m. and getting home at 7 a.m.”

Faulkner appears throughout the movie.

“I’ll be there from beginning to end,” she said. “Although I haven’t seen it, I’m expected to be comic relief in what otherwise is a very serious film.”

Faulkner’s friends in Wythe and Bland counties, California and other places are excited to see Faulkner in the movie.