Young history buff meets veteran

Ten-year-old Finley Bird loves history, particularly World War II history.

“I think it’s the most important time in history,” he said.

So, Monday was a special day for Finley when he met 97-year-old Kenneth Prince.

“What do you remember most about the war?” the Rural Retreat Elementary School fourth-grader asked.

“What stands out in my mind is that I lived through everything,” Prince replied.

The U.S. Army Air Force veteran didn’t have to fight in the war; he wanted to. He could have bowed out because his brother died in the Battle of Aachen, a major battle in Germany between German in American forces. Thousands of soldiers on both sides were injured or died.

Stationed near London, Prince was a waist gunner on 25 missions, charged with defending the aircraft. After the war, he flew on mercy missions and dropped food over Holland and Belgium. A meticulous man, he kept a mission book with information on every one of his missions, recording everything from the date, target and bomb load to the temperature, air time and bombing altitude.

