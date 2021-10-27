Q&A with Bland Board of Supervisors candidate Stephen Kelley

Would you be willing to raise taxes for school needs? Would you be willing to raise taxes to increase employee pay? Would you be willing to raise taxes to fund more Sheriff’s Office needs? What areas of spending would you like to see cut? Are there areas where spending should be increased? If so, where?

I support quality education, having employee pay where it needs to be to attract and maintain quality employees, as well ad I support the Sheriff’s Office. The challenge to local government is developing strategies where everything can be accomplished without placing a tremendous burden on the citizens. As a locality in Virginia, under the Dillon Rule, we must fund departments and programs as mandated by the Commonwealth. Often, that places financial burdens on a locality that it must work around. The Board of Supervisors have worked diligently over the past few years to achieve all the issues mentioned above. The challenge with a local budget, such as Bland County’s is that there is limited amount of discretional spending that the Board of Supervisors can cut. Bland County operates very lean compared to larger counties and municipalities. We maintain a conservative spending philosophy, while seeking outside funding sources such as grants and partnerships to fund programs and projects that will have long term positive impact on the locality.