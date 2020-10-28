Faulkner furthers career on the West Coast

Rocky Gap native Lauren Faulkner can’t pinpoint when or why she became interested in performing.

“I think it was part of my personality; I just wanted to entertain people,” she said. “Growing up, I was always interested in performing. It was more than an interest; something took hold of me that I needed to answer. I needed to be somewhere in this world where I could expand on it, either New York or Los Angeles.”

While in Rocky Gap, Faulkner took dance and acting lessons in Bluefield, Virginia. She also performed with the Summit Players in Bluefield, at the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre and in Janice Pryor-directed plays at Wytheville Community College.

After graduating from Rocky Gap High School in 2011, it was on to Radford University, where she earned degrees in theatre and English. After graduation, she was off to California, where she had a stage carpentry internship in Los Angeles.

“It just made sense to call California home after that,” said Faulkner, daughter of Roger and Karen Faulkner.

It’s taken her a few years to adjust to life in the big city.