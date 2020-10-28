Faulkner furthers career on the West Coast

Rocky Gap native Lauren Faulkner can’t pinpoint when or why she became interested in performing.
“I think it was part of my personality; I just wanted to entertain people,” she said. “Growing up, I was always interested in performing. It was more than an interest; something took hold of me that I needed to answer. I needed to be somewhere in this world where I could expand on it, either New York or Los Angeles.”
While in Rocky Gap, Faulkner took dance and acting lessons in Bluefield, Virginia. She also performed with the Summit Players in Bluefield, at the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre and in Janice Pryor-directed plays at Wytheville Community College.
After graduating from Rocky Gap High School in 2011, it was on to Radford University, where she earned degrees in theatre and English. After graduation, she was off to California, where she had a stage carpentry internship in Los Angeles.
“It just made sense to call California home after that,” said Faulkner, daughter of Roger and Karen Faulkner.
It’s taken her a few years to adjust to life in the big city.
“Most people who come out here to do what I’m doing say the first few years, especially the first three years, you are trying to find your footing and figure out if you are doing the right thing. Then, you realize you’ve built a community of people in all the time that you’ve been trying to make something of yourself. Then, it just feels like home.”
And after five years on the West Coast, Faulkner, 27, is happy.
“I know the lay of the land and have a good community,” she said. “I feel more established because I have some credits under my belt. So, I can say I really like it here.”
She calls her job at a modeling agency, a “survival job.”
“When I’m not working as an actor, I work for LA Models during the week,” she said. “Not as a model, as their executive assistant.”
Faulkner has modeled some in the past, but says it’s not as fulfilling as acting.
“When things like that (modeling assignments) come up and I feel inclined to partake, I definitely don’t say no, but acting is the preferred avenue for me, career wise.”
So far, Faulkner has found work in some commercials that have run on streaming services like Amazon Prime and YouTube – ads for a motorized bike company, a set of ear pods and for a vacuum similar to a Roomba. She has appeared in several short films, and has received several performance awards for her work.
“When you just starting out, you do a little bit of everything trying to find the avenue that suits you best,” she said.
Earlier this month, she returned to Southwest Virginia to film a movie predicted to be aired on the Lifetime Movie Channel – the working title is “Trapped Daughter.” It is a feature-length film that revolves around a group of female friends. Faulkner plays one of the girls, Taylor.
The movie filmed in Roanoke for about three weeks. Faulkner said the director has ties to Roanoke, which was a much safer area to film in than a bigger city, where the coronavirus pandemic might be a bigger issue.
“Shooting in Roanoke just made more sense,” she said. “It was the first feature film I shot, and it was especially special to me because I returned to where I grew up and returned to where my love of performing blossomed. It was important to come home and shoot my first - and not last - feature film.”
Faulkner’s ultimate goal is to have steady work as an actress. Fame is not important – it’s the work, she said.
“I don’t know if I want to be extremely famous ... I think it’s more trouble than it's worth,” she said. “I’d like to be working consistently with acting as the one thing I do, and to keep creating. I think I’m on my way, and I keep pushing for that.”
