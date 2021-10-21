Blue Star-AGI in line to become Wythe County's largest employer

When all is said and done, Blue Star-AGI will be the county’s largest employer, hands down. The anticipated 2,400+ employees dwarfs the county’s largest employer, the Wythe County School Board, which employs about 680 full- and part-time employees.

The Virginia Employment Commission’s community profile report for September, which gleans information from the U.S. Census Bureau, offers information about Wythe County workers. According to the report, the county’s largest single private employer is Somic America, which is second to the school system on Wythe County’s Top 10 Employers List. The list does not give employee numbers.

The remaining companies, in order after the School Board and Somic are: Gatorade, Mt. Rogers Community Services Board, Wythe County Community Hospital, WalMart, Klockner Pentaplast, Town of Wytheville, Pepsi and Wytheville Community College.

The report says that 5,625 people live and work in Wythe County. The number of workers who commute into Wythe to work is 5,831; the number of people who commute out of the county to work is 6,607

According to the report, 1,064 people leave Wythe County each day to work in Pulaski County, home of Volvo. Here’s a list of where residents are commuting to for work and the number of employees, after Pulaski County: