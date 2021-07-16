NC couple jump into marriage in Bland County

“I told him my fiancée was sick and asked if he knew anybody who could marry us, that we bought a license and would like to get married,” Tommy said.

He picked a good person to ask, Randy and his wife, Goldie, probably know everyone in Bland County. They sent out a call on Facebook – but it was a holiday weekend, and no one could help. So, Tommy and Zinnia decided to go back down the mountain to their home near Pilot Mountain in North Carolina.

They were home less than half an hour when wedding officiant Todd A. Gray from Princeton, West Virginia, called to say he would be happy to marry them. So, on July 4, the couple returned to Jim Bogle’s farm on Big Walker to tie the knot.

“In the face of all of your problems, or obstacles, when you least expect anything to turn around, then Bam – all of a sudden it works out,” Tommy said. “So the next day, we took a Jeep to the top of the mountain. The wind was blowing in, it was nice and cool. Just perfect weather … we had a beautiful ceremony.”

They honeymooned at Kure Beach in North Carolina.

A Vietnam War veteran and paratrooper who flew with the 82nd Airbone Division, Thompson wanted to get married on Independence Day for a reason.

