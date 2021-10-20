Bland plant expands, adding 40 new jobs

BLAND – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam stopped in Bland on Wednesday to celebrate the expansion of the Hitachi Energy plant.

The company, a leader in power and energy technologies, invested $6.2 million to upgrade equipment and increase manufacturing capacity at its Bland County operation.

The facility, formerly called Hitachi ABB Power Grids, is the largest private-sector employer in the county and the leading producer of dry-type transformers in North America. The Bland County operation successfully competed with other Power Grid manufacturing facilities across the United States for this project, which created 40 new jobs. Hitachi announced the expansion in September 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northam thanked the company for expanding in Virginia, and said the state’s economy is doing well overall, despite the pandemic.

It means something that the company, in one form or another, has been in Bland for nearly 50 years, since 1972, Northam said. The company now employs 330 employees.