Mount Rogers Health District holds first coronavirus vaccine clinic in Wytheville

Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler has said he’d be first in line to get a vaccine once one became available.
True to his word, Shuler was among the first in the Mount Rogers Health District to receive the vaccine at the health district’s first vaccine clinic held at the Wytheville Meeting Center on Wednesday.
“We’ve got to do our part to protect everyone around us, especially our aging population,” he said.
Wednesday’s Moderna vaccine provides 63 percent protection against the virus. After the second shot is administered 28 days after the first, recipients will be 95 percent protected from contracting the virus, said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the health district's population health manager.
The clinic Wednesday was for EMS and healthcare workers who are at highest risk to contract the virus, including workers who administer Covid tests and those exposed to people with Covid. Law enforcement officers who administer Narcan are also eligible. Officials said 225 people were registered to receive the vaccine, but Hubbard estimated that number to reach 250 to 300 including those who registered during the event.
The clinic was held in one location Wednesday because the health department is working with a new vaccine and a new computer program, and officials wanted to be close by to monitor the situation. Hubbard said Wytheville was the most central location within the health district. Next week, the clinics will be conducted in again in Wytheville, and in Galax and Abingdon, and will spread out in the following weeks.
Wednesday morning, several members of Wytheville Fire & Rescue were inoculated.
Department member Andrew Utt said he wants to do his part to keep the community, and himself, safe. He said fire and rescue personnel come into contact with Covid patients several times a day.
Department member David Ausmus said he opted to get the vaccine to protect him and the public the department serves.
“I don’t want to be asymptomatic and expose the people we serve,” he said. “Plus, (I like) knowing I have some protection besides the PPE we wear, and that myself and my family can be safe as well.”
Both Shuler and Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey were of a similar mind.
“I’m around so many people,” Ramsey said. “Honestly, I’m not scared of getting the virus, but I am afraid of spreading it.”
Ramsey and Shuler both received their first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday afternoon.
“My biggest fear isn't getting [the virus],” Shuler said. “It’s giving it to someone else if I already had it.”
Shuler said, as a community leader, it was important to him to show his trust in the vaccine. He is not making it mandatory for his deputies to get vaccinated, but he said he hopes they will choose to do so. Others in his department were also spotted with their sleeves rolled up on Wednesday. Likewise, Ramsey said about half of his staff were scheduled to have their vaccines, though it is not mandatory for them either. The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on registrations.
“We’re really happy to see our leaders come out and show their confidence,” Hubbard said.
Also among those being vaccinated at the clinic on Wednesday were health department workers themselves.
“It’s exciting,” said Crystal Milhorne.
An RN at the Smyth County Health Department, Milhorne helped organize Wednesday's clinic. She received her first dose of the vaccine Wednesday morning.
“We’ve been working at this since March, trying to slow the spread with contact tracing and investigation, so this is the next step to getting this under control,” she said.
Also on Wednesday, Wythe County Community Hospital administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to its healthcare workers.
Grant Barraclough, Chief Nursing Officer at WCCH raised his hand to receive the first dose, and then turned around to help deliver vaccines to other healthcare heroes. About the experience, Barraclough shared, “I’m very glad to start giving the vaccine. The vaccine has been long awaited and anticipated and we are excited to deliver this to our healthcare community.”
“This has been an incredible team effort locally,” said Vicki Parks, CEO, “and I want to commend our staff – for staying the course through the pandemic. It is a very exciting time for science, healthcare and the communities we serve.”
Vaccines will continue at Wythe County Community Hospital, prioritizing as per guidance from the CDC, federal government, and the Virginia Department of Health. This vaccine allotment is not available for the public at this time, but, once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we will strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated.
Primary care personnel, emergency services personnel, dentists and other healthcare providers are included in the Phase 1a priority group. Those who wish to receive the vaccine and have not been contacted by the health department should contact Hubbard at Breanne.Forbes-Hubbard@vdh.virginia.gov or Milhorne at Crystal.Milhorne@vdh.virginia.gov.
Hubbard said the health district is learning about who will be part of the Phase 1b group and are working on how vaccines for that group will be dispensed.