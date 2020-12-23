Mount Rogers Health District holds first coronavirus vaccine clinic in Wytheville

Wednesday morning, several members of Wytheville Fire & Rescue were inoculated.

Department member Andrew Utt said he wants to do his part to keep the community, and himself, safe. He said fire and rescue personnel come into contact with Covid patients several times a day.

Department member David Ausmus said he opted to get the vaccine to protect him and the public the department serves.

“I don’t want to be asymptomatic and expose the people we serve,” he said. “Plus, (I like) knowing I have some protection besides the PPE we wear, and that myself and my family can be safe as well.”

Both Shuler and Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey were of a similar mind.

“I’m around so many people,” Ramsey said. “Honestly, I’m not scared of getting the virus, but I am afraid of spreading it.”

Ramsey and Shuler both received their first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday afternoon.

“My biggest fear isn't getting [the virus],” Shuler said. “It’s giving it to someone else if I already had it.”