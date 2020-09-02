Keeping art alive in Smyth County schools

Art and music possess the power to heal and express sentiments that words seem inadequate to convey. A longtime art educator wants to ensure that students don’t lose the opportunity for artistic and musical expression despite classrooms going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Catherine Schrenker, executive director of The Henderson School of Appalachian Arts, is working with Smyth County Schools and the town of Marion to provide art lessons to all fifth-graders this semester. Each fifth-grader will receive an art box with the supplies needed for a semester of projects.
Taking the teaching helm for the project is Chad Johnson, an elementary art teacher, who will create a virtual art classroom. Through the school system’s web teaching platform, he’ll guide the students through the projects, which include making their own sketchbook; keeping a sketch diary throughout the semester, printmaking, watercolor (including color-mixing exercises); weaving, and flipbook/animation (drawing and motion).
In the coming weeks and throughout the semester, recorded tutorials for each project as well as its supplies list will be available on The Henderson’s website and its YouTube channel dubbed Mountain Craft and Music. These tutorials will be available to anyone who’s interested but will specifically be set up to give students assistance beyond class times.
Over time, Schrenker plans to create future projects for the general public through the online forum.
The boxes’ contents were developed using Virginia Department of Education guidelines for fifth-graders. School bus drivers will distribute the kits.
This project grew out of the Junior Appalachian Artisans (HendersonJAAr), an after-school program designed for Smyth County middle school students. The program strives to preserve unique Appalachian Mountains’ art and heritage crafts through projects guided by artisan mentors. This program puts together students and working craftsmen and artisans and introduces students to specific tools, materials, and the stories that accompany the craft.
The HendersonJAAr program began last year, but was cut short when the pandemic closed schools. The Virginia Commission for the Arts helped fund the program and gave permission for the remaining grant money to go toward the art boxes.
Those funds aren’t sufficient to cover the full cost of the art kits, which cost about $15 per student. A number of individuals and organizations, including the morning and noon Rotary clubs, have stepped up to help sponsor the boxes, but Schrenker is asking more people to consider doing the same.
“There are approximately 325 fifth-grade students in Smyth County schools, and that is a lot of boxes,” she said.
“Once again I am overwhelmed by the community support... individuals through our PayPal account have been so generous and understanding,” Schrenker said, adding that “even sponsoring one student for $15 makes a huge difference.”
In reflecting on the value of art lessons during this time, Schrenker said, "Art and music are being sacrificed in this pandemic, yet what is keeping everyone going? Art and music. That is what bubbles to the top when we cannot cope with reality: Self-expression keeps us sane. It helps us communicate with one another when words cannot encompass what we feel. This is important to all of us; our Appalachian community knows that craft and music can heal. It always has healed our lives and our families, and now is no different.”
While specific plans haven’t been worked out for next semester, Schrenker said, any leftover funds will be put aside for that period’s fifth-grade art projects.
Schrenker expressed regret that the scale and cost prohibit all elementary students from receiving art boxes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!