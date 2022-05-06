Young entrepreneurs share experiences at Wake

During a recent trip to Wytheville, Wake Forest University Professor Dan Cohen stopped by Formato Fine Arts and struck up a conversation with business owner Lily Formato about how she came to open the gallery in late 2018.

What she said resonated with Cohen, executive director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at WFU, and he asked Formato and her boyfriend, Simon Kleffner, also a businessman, to come speak his students.

“A person with a 40-year career is impressive, but students don’t relate to them,” he said. “Lily and Simon are both super-inspiring young people; we loved having them at Wake.”

Formato, 21, spoke about her art gallery and Kleffner spoke about how he helped create Klick.com.

The primary objective of the speaker series is to bring in young entrepreneurs who are about the same age as the students for the simple reason that the students can relate to them, Cohen said.

The course is the most popular course at the university. According to Cohen, the average class size at Wake is 11 students per class. More than 200 students attend the entrepreneur class.

“It fills up literally in one day,” he said. “There are all kinds of reasons. According to CNBC, 60 percent of current high school students want to become entrepreneurs. It’s just growing by leaps and bounds … they want to make an impact, and they perceive working for a big corporation as not being able to make an impact. They are concerned about the cost of a college education and look at entrepreneurship as a way to live their life. They want to make an impact and move the needle, and as an entrepreneur, they can do that.”

Wanting to help Wytheville’s Main Street, Formato opened her art gallery soon after graduating from high school. During the presentation, she spoke about the highs and lows of owning a business and how she managed to survive the Covid pandemic.

During the pandemic, she faced some devastating losses: her beloved grandmother died and her best friend also died, as did her dog.

“Covid hit and a lot of sad things happened in my life,” she said. “But, thankfully, Covid made me take a step back and think of the gallery differently than I had before. I changed the name and started working on social media; we have over 40,000 fans on Tic-Tok now. I repainted and revamped to be more than an Appalachian art gallery.

More than three years after opening, Formato’s gallery offers budding artists a place to learn and grow, along with offering art and dance classes to people of all ages. The gallery showcases pieces by artists from all over the world. Her own oil paintings have sold for more than $1,500. She has provided her art and curated art across the south. She has also made influencer and product deals with businesses.

Formato, who hails from a family of artists, also discussed her persistence in pursing an art degree. Last year, she was turned down by six universities. So far this year, she has received acceptance letters from eight schools, including the Chicago Institute of Art, the Pratt Institute, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech. She plans to attend one of the schools in the fall and has two employees who will manage the art gallery while she is gone.

“I just talked about the journey and all of the things that have happened, the good stuff and the bad stuff,” she said, adding that when she opened the gallery she really didn’t know anyone in town because she had attended high school in Asheville, North Carolina.

“I was struggling and working at Cracker Barrel and trying to figure out how I could make the most out of this town … One thing that I’ve learned is that I’m still learning,” she said, adding that she advised the young entrepreneurs to ask for advice and help. “I went to this little art show in Wytheville and handed out my crappy business cards and asked for help all of the time. Put yourself out there because you never know what the outcome will be.”

For example, she wanted some antique furniture in her gallery, but couldn’t afford to purchase any pieces.

“I called 12 antique dealers and only got one yes, but now we have beautiful antique furniture in the gallery.”

A native of Germany, Kleffner, 24, was a student one at of the country’s top business schools when he met Formato. In 2017, he visited her and impressed her father, local businessman Richard Formato. Two years later, in 2019, Kleffner returned to Wytheville to intern for Formato and explore the business world in the U.S.

Together, they started a company called Klick, which Kleffner helped build thanks to his youthful outlook, ability to understand social media and his technology skills. Klick offered services to Amazon customers who needed help assembling their services.

Workers could download a mobile app and be vetted so they could claim service jobs.

“In the six months I was here, we built it from 20 techs to over 200 techs active on a given day and 5,000 total techs in 30 states,” he said.

Eventually, Kleffner returned to Germany and finished his degree while also working for Klick.

“I believed in it, and I felt it was something special,” he said, adding that people at Amazon were impressed that Klick came out of nowhere and built a large data base on top of its platform.

When Covid hit and people were ordering more and more online, demand for techs outpaced the supply, so in early 2021, Formato and Kleffner sold the business to ANGI, formerly Angie’s List.

Kleffner eventually received a six-year visa and works with ANGI out of New York City, managing the accounts Klick brought to the company.

For the WFU students, he recounted his story.

“I talked about the ups and downs and mistakes we made; we made more wrong decisions than right ones, but the right ones paid off more,” he said.

What he and Formato offered was a youthful perspective to starting a business and how to go about doing it, Kleffner said.

“We approached it like we were just where you are,” he said. “We gave them a perspective on what the immediate future can look like if you want to start a business.”

