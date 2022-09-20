GWHS senior opens pop-up gift shop

George Wythe High School senior Maria Malavolti wants to study marketing after she graduates and already has a jump on her peers. The 18-year-old recently opened Magnolia’s, a pop-up boutique on West Lee Highway.

The store is actually a former garden shed that she, along with friend Parker Brally, cleared out and spruced up. The pop-up pops thanks to its bright pink exterior. Inside is small, but the inventory is vast. There are tote bags, cooler book bags, Naked Bee products, silicone spoons, lemon drops, gummy bears, candles, wax melts, birdhouses, colorful metal garden flowers, bath bombs and salts, burlap flags and more. There’s even a window air conditioner to keep shoppers cool.

“And purses galore,” Malavolti said. Her favorite item to purchase for the store is jewelry; if she was shopping, it would be the silicone shower brush or gummy bears.

Brally’s favorite item in the shop is the satin pillowcases.

The idea for the store came this spring as Malavolti shopped with her friend.

“We were talking about how we couldn’t find some things in Wytheville, shop-wise,” Malavolti said. “I thought my mom has this little old greenhouse office, we could turn it into a little shop. And from that day on, it just blossomed into Magnolia’s.”

The name came to Malavolti as she brainstormed store names and saw magnolia trees blooming nearby. The shop is located at 1135 W. Lee Highway beside Blue Ridge Chiropractic, which is owned by her parents, chiropractors Tommi and Noah Malavolti.

When school started, Malavolti shared her plans with the DECA (Distribute Education Clubs of America) Club. Fellow club member Brally suggested that he help her out and that they compete in DECA’s business growth competition. The first competition is in November in Virginia Beach.

For the competition, Malavolti must analyze every aspect of her business, from forming a business plan and getting a business license to creating financial plans and marketing plans.

“I have to have a five-year growth plan for the business,” Malavolti said.

Mandi McCraw, marketing, economics and personal finance teacher at GWHS, sponsors the DECA Club and said Malavolti joined the club this spring and quickly took an interest in the community and competition areas.

“Along with weekly appearances on the GWHS news, Maria is actively preparing to compete in the Business Growth Plan division, which involves presenting a marketing strategy to grow an existing business that is owned by a DECA club member,” McCraw said in an email. “Maria has taken the lead on securing a business license, establishing an LLC, designing the facility, purchasing product, displaying the product, pricing analysis, advertising, opening a and now a focus on customer service. With the support of her family and classmates, she has done an outstanding job. I am proud of her and the accomplishment and look forward to witnessing her future success.”

In the beginning, Malavolti didn’t have an idea of what she wanted to offer in the shop. So, she turned to a friend who sells wholesale gift and garden items.

“We looked through the catalogs and thought, this is cute, this is trending, or you can’t get that around here,” Malavolti said. “Our main goal is to try to get stuff other places don’t have around here, like little and big cutting boards with Wytheville engraved into them and pretty, unique jewelry.”

There are also items for men like wallets and Dopp kits. During the Christmas holidays, Malavolti and Brally plan to put gift baskets together and offer gift wrapping for purchases.

Malavolti is calling Magnolia’s a pop-up shop because of its irregular hours. She works the store hours around her time at school, studying, basketball and cross-country.

“Our goal for the future is to open regularly, but with school and all it’s not possible right now,” she said. So far, Tuesday and Thursday evenings appear to be a good time to be open, but check the Magnolia’s Facebook page to make sure the shop is open.

In addition to ringing up sales, Malavolti has learned a lot about business.

“I’ve learned how to fill out paperwork for the LLC license and business license,” she said. “And I’ve learned a lot about the money side of it – if I put so much in, how much I need to sell for a profit. I’ve learned the banking side of it, too, about deposits and gross income.”

The high-schooler also has learned about the importance of a nice display.

“That was a hard battle for me to learn,” she said. “I didn’t have a clue when it came to displaying stuff – there was a lot of trial and error to see what worked and what didn’t. My whole goal was to spend the least amount of money as possible, so there was a lot of DIYing and building our own displays.”

The shop has been open a couple of evenings, and so far, business has been brisk, she said. Malavolti said she will use the profits to purchase more merchandise and also save money to help pay for her and Brally to attend the DECA meeting in Virginia Beach.

