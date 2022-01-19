New boutique sells children's clothes, makes play space for families

ABINGDON, Va. — Jade Murray would sit and daydream about becoming her own boss.

Until, one day, the Abingdon entrepreneur decided to make it happen. Unhappy with her medical field job, she was ready for a change.

Amid a global pandemic last year, when more businesses were closing instead of starting up, Murray took a leap of faith and began expanding her online children’s boutique business into a brick-and-mortar store in Abingdon.

Little Daydreamers, located in the Stone Mill Village in Abingdon, next to Milano’s Italian Cuisine, is no ordinary clothing store. In a Facebook post, Murray described her new business as a “children’s boutique for kids of all ages created by a mama with a dream.”

In addition to offering children’s clothing from infants to sizes 14/16, the business offers a play area for young children as well as an art room where children’s artistic imaginations can take off with a little bit of daydreaming.

The new business owner opened the doors to her business for the first time last Saturday, introducing the store to nearly a dozen community members during a soft opening.

“It went really well,” said Murray. “We did a survey during the event, and one kid wrote that he loved this place.”

When Murray got the idea to open the business, she knew she wanted something special. “That’s when I did more daydreaming and came up with the opportunity for children to engage in play while their mothers shopped.”

As a mother of three young children, Murray hopes her business will be helpful for other mothers who want to add more interactive play to their daily regimen.

“There aren’t many places like this in the area, especially ones for the younger children,” she said. “It’s a safe place for families to come.”

Parents can sit and talk at a snack bar at the business that offers coffee, snacks and drinks. Eventually, Murray wants to allow families to host birthday parties at the site.

The play room, geared toward ages 1 to 7, features a Jungle Jumparoo, slide, kitchen set, playhouse, Legos, tunnel, grocery store, puzzles and more.

An art room for ages 2 to 10 contains a table that seats 12 children and a shelf that’s brimming with just about every kids’ art supply you can imagine. Paper rolls on the wall are used for drawing activities. Craft kits for making things like wind chimes, birdhouses and dreamcatchers are an added feature.

Each week Murray will select an Artist of the Week, posting the featured child’s photo on the store window and on the store’s Facebook page.

Much of the boutique clothing sold at the store is designed by Murray and carries her Little Daydreamers logo on the tag.

‘The clothing is exclusive’

Murray designs her own clothing by first selecting fabrics and styles from an online store before commissioning a clothing manufacturer to make the clothing items.

“The clothing is exclusive. You can’t find these custom-created items anywhere else but at my boutique,” she said. Most of the children’s clothing in her store is made from a milk silk fabric that is extremely soft, she said.

The entrepreneur hopes the community will give her the same inspiring support she has received from her own family during this venture.

“My children are my inspiration. They have inspired me in every possible way to do this. They have so many ideas we have added to the project. My husband Tyler and our children have been with me every step of the way while I followed my daydream,” she said.

“I don’t have a business degree,” wrote Murray on Facebook, “but I’ve come to find out the most important part of being an entrepreneur is the heart behind what you’re building. I want children to know that at any point in their lives they can daydream and find what makes their souls happy.”

Little Daydreamers, located at 1060 W. Main St., Suite 10, in Abingdon, can be reached at 276-525-8961.

Check out their website at www.littledaydreamersllc.com, or visit their Facebook page.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.