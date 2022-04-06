Designer shifts to classes to share sewing skills with community

ABINGDON, Va. — A Glade Spring business has moved to the Art Lab at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon in an effort to gain a greater presence in the community.

Lavelle Manufacturing, which traditionally made custom denim jeans and other high-end clothing, is undergoing a rebranding, changing its name to Lavelle 2.0 and its mission to teaching the practical skills of sewing and other creative arts.

Stephen Curd, owner and operator of the retail workshop space, said the transition is something he’s wanted to do for a long time.

“Now I plan to teach the community the skills I have honed for the last 15 years of my career,” said Curd, who is moving toward an in-person, do-it-yourself workspace.

“The new Lavelle will be all about teaching.”

The business owner is hosting an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 9 to introduce the public to the new studio. Refreshments will be provided by Tumbling Creek Cider Co. and A Taste of Africa, a food truck serving South African cuisine.

Curd said the Art Lab’s digital and 3D labs will allow him to push new boundaries with what he can offer his customers.

“This is technology that’s totally new for my business. I plan to design a printed jacket using the 3D labs to print my own fabrics.”

Among the four-hour classes Curd will offer is Sewing 101, a class where he will teach the basic essentials of sewing, such as how to oil a sewing machine, change a needle and adjust thread tension.

“By the end of the four hours, you’ll better understand your machine and will be able to make a small pillow during the last hour of the class,” he said.

A Sewing 102 class will teach participants different techniques, such as how to set a zipper.

For more advanced classes, Curd plans to offer class participants things like how to put together a pattern, make a leather wallet or tie-dye T-shirts.

“I want to gauge the community and see what people mostly want to learn.”

Classes will start at $50 per person.

The store will include ready-made clothing like T-shirts, hats and jewelry.

He will continue his custom design work on a smaller scale, an element of his business that has gained him recognition throughout the region through his online apparel sales and fashion shows each year.

In his new space, Curd will offer three custom-styled fashion items to customers who can select different colors and styles for crossbody bags and backpacks, as well as two styles of denim jackets.

“This way, the customer will feel like they are part of the process of making the product.”

The Art Lab at William King Museum of Art is at 415 Academy Drive in Abingdon.

To learn more about class schedules, follow Lavelle Manufacturing on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. For more information go to www.lavellemanufacturing.com.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.