JJ's Restaurant owners open gardening supply store to help customers grow food and herbs

ABINGDON, Va. — When Joel and Vanessa Jerkins opened J.J.’s Restaurant and Sports Bar nine years ago, the husband-and-wife team probably never thought they’d be operating a gardening store one day that sells everything for growing, harvesting and infusing needs.

The couple owns and operates Growpher on East Main Street in Abingdon, specializing in all things garden.

Opening in March, the grow shop concentrates on helping people grow their own food, making their own remedies and getting the most out of their plants. They offer supplies for growing, harvesting and infusing botanicals and herbs, including cannabis.

With marijuana now legal in Virginia, many business owners like the couple are taking advantage of an increasing market to educate people on how to grow and infuse their own harvested cannabis.

According to the law, the couple cannot grow or sell the seeds for cannabis at their business but instead can offer advice and sell supplies to help people in the community grow their own.

“We’re only selling the supplies and showing people how to take it to the next level,” said Joel.

They sell a wide variety of harvesting, processing and infusing items, like the Magical Butter Maker, used to make butter infused with herbs and cannabis.

But that’s not the only focus of the Abingdon store.

They’re more than a retail store, they said. Starting in May, classes will be offered to help teach people how to grow and harvest effectively.

Gardeners looking for advice and some inspiration can join their Growpher Membership Club to share experiences and get ideas from other growers.

The entrepreneurs said the aim of their new store is to teach people how to become more sustainable by growing their own food. They offer equipment for both outdoor and indoor cultivation, such as soils, seeds, grow tents and lights, hydroponic equipment, nutrients for the soil and fabric pots, just for starters.

“We are a locally owned grow store that sells everything you need for your growing, harvesting and infusing needs. We also offer local organic vegetable and flower seeds, along with all your hydroponic and microgreen needs. It’s a perfect shop for any gardener,” Vanessa said.

Although the restaurant is their flagship business, the couple’s new store will allow them to step back and concentrate on something other than food preparation.

“The restaurant business is hard on the body. My wife and I opened this business to help ease me out of that work,” said Joel.

They would like to see more people growing their own food, especially since inflation and supply chain shortages continue to rise.

A grow-your-own-food movement actually started during the pandemic, he said.

“The pandemic has caused many people to rethink about becoming more sustainable.”

Growing your own food allows people to be in charge of every step of the process from choosing the seeds, preparing the soil and harvesting the produce, Joel said.

When customers come into the store, they will see tomatoes growing under lights in the tents. The grow lights are there for educational purposes, demonstrating to customers how they can grow their own food indoors even if they are short on outdoor garden spaces.

“You can set up grow lights in your own garage. You can turn an old closet or a spare bedroom into an indoor growing area,” he said.

The store has lots of other cool things for gardening enthusiasts.

The couple sells kits for building pollinator gardens for raising bees and microgreen gardens for nutritional supplements.

“We have bird and other critter foods, birdhouses and even how to grow your own bonsai and Christmas trees,” he said.

Buyers can find seeds from Living Seeds Co., a family-owned and -operated seed company in North Carolina that provides a wide selection of organic and heirloom varieties.

The couple sells Smart Pots, soft-sided fabric containers for growing plants. Jerkins said the fabric is lightweight and similar to landscaping fabric. It lets the roots breath and keeps them cool.

Mushroom kits are another popular item. They’re easy to manage — just spray with water and watch them grow.

They even offer kits that allow gardeners to inoculate logs in the yard for mushroom growth.

Then there’s the mushroom tinctures that offer many health benefits, he said.

Lion’s Mane tinctures are known for supporting neurological health. Reishi is another mushroom that’s supposedly great for the immune system.

“I sprinkle mushroom tinctures in my milkshakes in the morning. I can totally tell a difference. The Lion’s Mane makes me feel a lot sharper,” Joel said.

Growpher, located at 611 E. Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday.

Visit the website at www.growpher.com, and follow Growpher on Facebook.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.