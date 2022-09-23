Museum to celebrate EBW birthday with special dinner and events

Every October, the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum celebrates the former first lady and Wytheville native daughter’s birthday. But this year is a biggie – 150 – and the museum is going all out with tours, a special dinner, breakfast and a worship service.

The celebration begins at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, Bolling-Wilson’s actual birthday, with museum tours from noon to 4 p.m. Then at 6 p.m., reservations are required for “Dinner Wythe Edith” in the ballroom of the Bolling Wilson Hotel.

The next day, there will be a hoecake breakfast at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 8:30 a.m., followed by a the church worship service at 10 a.m. The hoecakes will be made using Bolling-Wilson’s favorite recipe.

The guest speaker for the Italian-themed Dinner Wythe Edith is journalist Rebecca Roberts, who is writing a biography of Bolling-Wilson. The daughter of journalist and author Cokie Roberts, Roberts’ book, “Untold Power,” will be published by Viking next year.

Roberts has served as a journalist, producer, forensic anthropologist, political consultant and radio talk show host. Currently, she is the curator of programming at Planet Word, a museum that celebrates the joys and wonders of words and language. Roberts serves on boards of the national Archives Foundation and the Women’s Leadership Committee of the Trust for the National Mall. She is also on the editorial advisory committee of the White House Historical Association.

An award-winning educator, author and speaker, Roberts’ books include, “The Suffragist Playbook: Your Guide to Changing the World;” Suffragists in Washington, DC: The 1913 Parade and the Fight for the Vote;” and “Historic Congressional Cemetery.” The International Literacy Association named “The Suffragist Playbook” as the best young adult non-fiction title for 2021.

Also during the birthday dinner, Wytheville resident and retired teacher Betsy Ely will portray Edith and greet guests as they arrive at the hotel and share stories of her life as first lady.

In addition, local radio personality Thom Moore will portray “Chef Boyardee.” As a young man, Ettore Boiardi, who later became known as Chef Boyardee, caught the eye of President Woodrow Wilson during one of his stays at a resort. The encounter brought Boiardi to Washington, D.C. in 1915 to cater the president and Bolling’s wedding reception. The chef so impressed the couple that they asked him to oversee a dinner they planned for 2,000 soldiers returning home from the first World War.

Museum founder and Executive Director Farron Smith said that Ely’s portrayal of the first lady is the museum’s most requested program. She said that during the dinner, Ely “will share memories of Edith’s life in Wytheville as well as the first lady’s last birthday party in Washington, D.C.”

According to Smith, few people today personally knew Bolling-Wilson.

“Two of her family members will attend the dinner, and they love sharing their stories of their ‘Aunt Edith.’ It is wonderful to have them back in Wytheville to support the birthplace of Edith and also of their own grandparents,” Smith said.

“The museum’s Board of Trustees, Bolling family members and our volunteers are pleased to celebrate Mrs. Wilson’s birthday once again after dealing with COVID these past couple of years,” Smith added. “And to have such a respected author as Rebecca Roberts travel from Washington, D.C., to speak at “Dinner Wythe Edith” is the ‘icing on the cake’ – that is Edith’s birthday cake!”

Tickets are $75 per person. Seating is limited, so Smith encourages everyone to buy tickets early either online at www.edithbollingwilson.org, at the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum, or by calling 276-223-3484.