Damascus promises to cut and wrap your Christmas tree for you

DAMASCUS, Va. — The message from Damascus residents Tom and Donna Foltz is to “buy local” this Christmas season.

The couple, who organized a revival of the town’s farmers market this summer, is extending the market experience with the sale of top-of-the line Fraser fir trees.

Thirty trees that come in multiple sizes were purchased at wholesale prices by the Town of Damascus from Wolverton Mountain Fraser Fir. Profits from the tree sales will go back into an account for purchasing Christmas trees for next year’s market, said Donna Foltz.

The tree sales open at noon daily beginning Nov. 27 at Laurel Creek Park on Imboden Street next to the Damascus Old Mill Inn. Additional festive attractions include the sale of Christmas cookies from Kate’s Jumbo Cookies and handmade wreaths created by Blue Ridge Confections.

Santa Claus will greet children from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the market.

Christmas tree sales will follow a method that is hands-free for customers from the time they get out of their cars until they drive off the lot. Community volunteers will play a large role in making sales run smoothly.

“Damascus is looking forward to starting a new tradition,” said Donna Foltz.