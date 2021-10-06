Watch Now: Meadowview grandmother opens child care center

“That’s how these little ones learn — by talking and doing. There is a big need for good-quality child care.”

Worth the wait

The day care has taken Burress four years to bring to fruition.

“It’s not something I came up with on a whim,” she said.

In the back of her mind, the business owner remembered a day care she worked at in North Carolina when she was a teenager. “I kept thinking about what a great experience it was. I can still recall some of the little kids.”

Those positive memories gave her even more incentive to make her plan work.

“I had to jump through several hoops to get the facility open.”

To better prepare for her new venture, Burress went back to school, enrolling in childhood classes at Liberty University. The classes gave her the additional hours she needed to be her own director and administrator. Earlier, she received a degree in paralegal technology from Surry Community College in Dobson, North Carolina in 1997.

“I was serious about this, and I knew I had to back myself up with my education.