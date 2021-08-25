New hotel owners hope to give Damascus tourists a reason to stay

DAMASCUS, Va. — A quaint, boutique short-stay lodge in the heart of downtown Damascus has opened for business, expecting to woo more travelers to the trail town.

After a yearlong restoration to an existing building, Brinkwaters Hotel held an open house last week to spotlight the business that will rely heavily on the town’s tourism population.

“I think Damascus is on the verge of a small-town renaissance — bringing economic vitality back to the rural town,” said Trey Waters, who, along with business partners Eric and Emily Brinker of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, has refashioned a former business site into a 13-room lodging facility. The new business will cater to outdoor enthusiasts who are attracted to what the Damascus area has to offer.

Waters believes Damascus is a prime location for their new business venture because of its proximity to the Virginia Creeper and Appalachian trails.

“People come to Damascus and stay one night. They ride the Creeper Trail and go home. We’re trying to create the opportunity for two- or three-day stays.

“I’ve often heard that people come and enjoy Damascus and then go stay in Abingdon because we’re at capacity in town. Our business was an attractive opportunity to turn space into a nightly rental program,” said Waters.