Art store designs painting classes for couples on Valentine's Day

ABINGDON, Va. — Got plans for Valentine’s Day this year?

Abingdon business owner Hana Eichin suggests putting a little color into the special occasion that’s all about love.

The owner of Spot of Color, a fine arts supplies store and classroom, is hosting paint classes for couples and individuals who want to spend quality time with that special someone or best friend.

“A lot of people get stuck in the rut of going out to dinner for Valentine’s Day. I love the idea of getting creative together and making those kinds of memories that you can hold onto forever,” said Eichin.

“Valentine’s Couple” and “Galentine’s Couple” paint classes — cleverly named for the artists who are single — will allow couples and individuals to paint pre-drawn pictures of themselves on 11-by-14-inch canvases.

Eichin explained that each person gets a canvas to paint their significant other. Couples can paint portraits of each other while single people can paint self-portraits or pet portraits, or they can bring a best friend to share the activity.

“It’s a great keepsake memory you can hang on your wall and keep forever.”

Eichin will provide flat canvases that are easy to frame.

Using head-and-shoulder photos submitted by the participants ahead of time, Eichin uses a computer program to create line drawings of each person. After the images are printed, she projects them onto canvas boards and traces the designs in a heavy marker for easier lines to follow. The pre-drawn photos on canvases will be ready to paint by participants when classes begin.

“The best pictures are well-lit headshots and selfies with a bit of attitude or personality showing,” said Eichin, who prefers photos feature only one person, but photos that include one pet or child are acceptable.

“It’s practically a paint-by-number where they fill it in with different colors and choose their own adventure. It should be a lot of fun.”

Eichin will provide participants with suggestions like the best colors to use for skin tones, but for the most part, the classes are a guide-your-own-painting experience.

“Couples can paint on their own as if it’s a date night,” she said.

The classes are designed to be in-person, but the store owner is offering take-home kits for people who might feel uncomfortable being in public during the spread of COVID-19.

Classes will be held over four days with numerous opportunities to participate.

Class members are invited to bring their own non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy.

The 1½- hour classes will be offered every two hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Class participants are required to email their photos to Eichin at contact@spotofcolor.com at least four days before Feb. 11.

Class fees are $45 per couple or $22 per singles. To register online, go to www.spotofcolor.com or register in person at Spot of Color at 333 W. Main St. in Abingdon.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.