At a Floyd Flower Power meeting, members suggested installing Bluebird houses in gardens around Floyd. Two sites were selected: The Floyd Center for the Arts and The Church of Christ.

Bluebirds are a native bird species that is facing a high competition for nesting sites from non-native species such as House Sparrows and domestic cats. They have specific nesting requirements and benefit greatly from man-made birdhouses to build nests to raise their young.

For more information about Bluebirds, check the Virginia Bluebird Society webpage at www.virginiabluebirds.org/eastern-bluebird-info.

The suggestion was made that the Floyd High School Shop Class should make the bird houses. James Cockram, an instructor at the Floyd County High School chose the design and supervised the construction by the students.

The finished bird houses were delivered to Ian Caton of Wood Thrush Native Plant Nursery in the autumn of 2022 for installation in late-winter 2023.

Gavin Jackson of Floyd Scouts BSA Troop 36, researched the requirements for the best placement for the bird houses and has taken an active role in this project by collecting research about bluebird habits and habitats, assisting with the installation of the birdhouses, and is using the app, NestWatch, to track activity in the nest boxes.

As a citizen scientist, data from Gavin's weekly observations will help determine the health and wellness of our local bluebird population.

On March 4 six Bluebird house were placed at the Floyd Center for the Arts. On March 7 another three were installed at the Floyd Church of Christ.

Community members interested in learning how and where to place Bluebird houses should contact Floyd Flower Power on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FloydFlowerPower or email Sarah Fleetwood at Fleetwood_s@gmail.com.