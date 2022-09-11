Town team working to refresh logo

Floyd Town Council saw examples of possible future Town of Floyd logos last week, after Town Manager Andrew Morris pitched the idea in August.

The conversation was tabled on Aug. 18 to give Council members time to consider the idea and get absent Council members up to speed.

Morris told Council the current logo is hard to use in some cases due to its size and resolution.

The current logo would continue being used on official documents, such as records and communications, Morris said, and the new logo would mainly be used for marketing material and the town website.

Morris said the theme he’s building on is “The Town of Floyd, where culture meets creativity.”

There are some final touches that need to be done before the logo is ready to share with the wider community, Morris said last week.

The Sept. 1 meeting also included approval of past meeting minutes.

Learn more about the Town Council, its ongoing projects and more at www.townoffloyd.org. Regular meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, and at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall.