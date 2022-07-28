Marion PD undergoes accreditation assessment

The Marion Police Department wrapped up the last step in its goal of becoming an accredited police agency last week and is now awaiting word on the outcome.

The Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission completed its two-day assessment of the department last Wednesday.

The assessment team evaluated the department's policies, examined its evidence room and inspected patrol vehicles, among other things. Chief John Clair said Marion PD was found compliant in 745 of the commission's 747 standards.

He explained last Thursday that the two standards not met during the assessment stemmed from the same issue involving the storage of a gas can in a shed. Clair said the gas can, which was initially collected as evidence but later determined to have no evidentiary value, had been stored properly, been inventoried, and was secured and under surveillance, but it had not been included in the department’s quarterly and annual security checklist.

He said the department updated its policy and amended its security check documents to include the building while the assessment team was still on site.

“We made the changes and took corrective action, and we hope the commission grants us accreditation,” Clair said.

While they won’t know if they gained accreditation or not until September, Clair said he feels good about the process.

“We want them to be thorough, right? That’s the whole point,” he said. “The point of being assessed is discovering flaws in processes and accountability and, they found one and that’s now been corrected. The process worked and now that we’ve corrected that, we’re quite hopeful the commission will grant us accredited status.”

“If not, we’ll wait six months and do it again,” he said.

The culmination of years of work, Clair gave the largest share of credit in the process to Officer Amber Eades, who serves as the department’s accreditation manager.

“Amber did an amazing job,” Clair said. “Luckily, we have the support from our council and citizens that we can dedicate someone to the position and she put her heart and soul into that in the midst of personal challenges.”

Eades’ husband, Blake, a lieutenant with the Abingdon Police Department, was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year and will soon undergo a bone marrow transplant.

“This took a lot of personal sacrifice on her part,” Clair said.

The chief also took a moment to dote on his staff as a whole.

“Every member of this agency did the right things and we proved that they did it,” he said. “They’re the ones who deliver professionally and according to our general orders. That’s the real substance of accreditation is that our people are doing the right things.”

Clair expects to receive a report from the commission in about a week. In September, he and Eades will travel to Virginia Beach, where they’ll meet with the commission and learn the final result of the assessment.