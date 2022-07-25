Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Duke, a laid back fella who loves people.

Duke enjoys his walks and keeps his nose to the ground. He does not bark often but when he does it is a beautiful song of his breed.

At six years old, Duke does not need a lot of exercise, but he could stand to lose a few pounds from his current 80.

A fenced yard would be great for Duke’s safety since his nose could lead him to wander and get lost, and he’s indifferent to other dogs.

Anyone interested in meeting Duke or any of the foster pets at the FCHS should fill out an adoption application at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 to leave a message for a volunteer.