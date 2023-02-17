Floyd County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler announced Friday afternoon that his retirement will begin on Friday, June 30.

Wheeler has been in the role for eight years, having taken over from Kevin Harris in November of 2016.

Some of the projects completed under Wheeler’s watch include several facility repairs, such as new roofs and upgraded HVAC systems, and the construction of the new Collaborative and Career Development Center.

“We have accomplished quite a lot over the past eight years and much of that is due to the hard work and dedication of everyone on our FCPS team,” Wheeler said in an email to the community Feb. 17.

The School Board will start looking for his successor immediately. Wheeler said “kindness and honesty” are important traits for school superintendents to have.

“The decision to retire is bittersweet as I love what I do but am grateful that I get to end my career in such a special place,” he said.

Wheeler, who also teaches a graduate course at Virginia Tech, said he will miss the challenge of meeting various needs of students and adults, but retirement will allow him time to cherish family and spend time outdoors.

He and his wife have four children he will be able to visit more freely, Wheeler said, and he also plans on visiting with his siblings more.

As for teaching at local universities, he will be happy to help out as the opportunity arises.

“... For now, the trails and river explorations are what I am focusing on,” Wheeler said.

Throughout his career, Wheeler has learned that “everyone has good in them,” he said. “It may not always be displayed or obvious but that side is there.”