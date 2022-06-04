Buffs take third at Region C meet

In a tune up for the state meet, the girls' track and boys' track teams each finished third in the Region C meet at Christiansburg High School May 26.
The Buffaloes posted first place finishes in seven events. Jaxon Brewer won triple jump with a distance of 42-4.
For the girls. Mia Spangler won long jump and triple jump, Breanna Torres won discus, Zoe Belshan won the 3200, and Jordan Benson won the 400. The 4X800 relay team of Zoe Belshan, Emma Willie, Larah Blevins-Isabella Landon also finished first.
Boys' results:
- 4X800 relay: 2. Quentin Beegle-Isaac Pastrana-Garrett Weaver-Forest Beegle 8:49.4
- 4X100 relay: 6. John West-Korey Turpin-Isaiah White-Laquon Thompson 49.81
- 4X400 relay: 4. Jaxon Brewer-Miles Baldwin-Isaac Pastrana-Forrest Beegle 3:44.4
- 100: 16. Laquon Thompson 12.24 26. Austin Quesenberry 13.48
- 200: 8. Jaxon Brewer 23.9 17.Isaac White 25.8 19. John West 26.7
- 400: 17.Kane Whitlock 1:02.4 21. Nick Alley 1:06.8 23. Noah Zantow 1:08.6
- 800:4.Miles Baldwin 2:07. 5. Mason Erchull 2:09.4 6. Forrest Beegle 2:13.8 7. Quinlin Beegle 2:14.3 10. Isaac Pastrana 2:16.8
- 1600: 2. Mason Erchull 4:32.9 3.Miles Baldwin 4:41.4 9.Michael Duncan 5:27.7
- 3200: 4.Garrett Weaver 11:14.5 6.Jackson Ruble 12:10 8.Chase Keith 12:53
- 300 hurdles: 3. Jaxon Brewer 44.6
- High jump: 3.Jaxon Brewer 5-6
- Long jump: 4. Jaxon Brewer 19-11.75 8. Laquon Thompson 18-4 13.Korey Turpin 16-6
- Triple jump: 1. Jaxon Brewer 42-4 6.Laquon Thompson 35-10 7.Korey Turpin 35-3
- Discus: 2.Philip Radford 114-3 10.Jonah Gardner 91-11 13. Tyler Thomas 88-9
- Shot: 9.Philip Radford 37-5 14.Jonah Gardner 33-7 22. Tyler Thomas 28-1
Girls' results
- 4X800 relay: 1. Zoe Belshan-Emma Willie-Larah Blevins-Isabella Landon 10:54.2
- 4X100 relay: 5. Emma Ballinger-Emily Cox-Chloe Spence-Rosln Brewer 57.2
- 4X400 relay: 2. Aubrey Quesenberry-Emma Ballinger-Jordan Benson 4:24.5
- 100: 11.Rosln Brewer 14.3 18.Caroline McClanahan 15.5
- 200: 12.Rosln Brewer 29.5 14.Emma Ballinger 29.6 20. Emily Cox 33.4
- 400: 1. Jordan Brewer 1:01 6. Mia Spangler 1:06.4 13. Abbey Baldwin 1:13.2
- 800: 2. Nicole Howell 2:29.9 6. Aubrey Quesenberry 2:40 8. Jordan Benson 2:45.4
- 1600: 9. Isabella Landon 10.Grace Marrone7:07 11. Addy Hilton 7:46
- 3200: 1.Zoe Belshan 12:54 4.Emma Willie 13:29 5. Larah Blevins 13:49
- High jump: 2. Rosln Brewer 4-10 3. Mia Spangler 4-10
- Long jump: 1. Mia Spangler 16-9 8. Rosln Brewer 15-4
- Triple jump: 1. Mia Spangler 34-8
- Shot: 5. Breanna Torres 28-3 8. Chloe Spence 25-8 9. Izabell Thompson 23-10
- Discus: 1. Breanna Torres 108-5 4. Chloe Spence 81-2 7. Sabine Blevins 67-6
The Class 2 State Championship was held Friday, June 3, and today, Saturday, June 4, at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.