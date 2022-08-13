Sweet show brought to life

Young Floyd thespians that participate in the June Bug Center’s Musical Theatre After School program brought to life more than 20 characters for Willy Wonka Jr. over the weekend.

The show was performed at the Floyd County High School Aug. 5-7, with Emily Gruver directing. Casey Worley and Valerie Moran were assistant directors, and Madeline Wall was the stage manager. Lettie Jeppson oversaw light design and operations.

Songs based on Roald Dahl’s original works were featured, including “Pure Imagination”, “I’ve got a Golden Ticket”, and “Oompa Loompa.”

In the Floyd performances, Lily Anderson portrayed the mysterious factory owner himself, Willy Wonka, and Eve Freday took on the role of Charlie Bucket, whose family often has cabbage soup for dinner.

Heidi Dalton and Jovie Jeppson were Charlie’s parents, and Natalie Walker was the Candy Man.

Grandpa Joe was brought to life at the possibility of Charlie finding a Golden Ticket by Mayrick Walker, while Audra Jeppson, Theda Anderson and Eric Wolf stayed in bed as grandmas Georgina and Josephina and Granpda Joe.

T.C. Blankenship was Matilda, a schoolmate of Charlie’s, and a part of the Oompa- Loompa ensemble.

Nico Anderson played James, another schoolmate, and Mike Teavee, a Golden Ticket-winner with a TV obsession. Alex Woodward took on the role of Mike’s mother, Ms. Teavee, the guardian that accompanies him to the factory.

Ocean Church brought Augustus Gloop and his sweet tooth to life, and Seyda Barret was Mrs. Gloop.

Clementine Anderson took on the role of Phineous Trout, a journalist who interviews each of the Golden Ticket winners.

Veruca Salt was portrayed by Caroline Wall, and Veruca is accompanied by her businessman father, played by Disharoon Orr.

Eva Rose Sarver-Wolf embraced the role of Violet Beauregarde, and Amelia Smith was her doting mother.

Other members of the Oompa-Loompa ensemble included Clementine Anderson, Heidi Dalton, Jovie Jeppson and Natalie Walker.

Registration is open to become a member of the Musical Theatre After School program at the JBC. Teens age 13 to 18 are invited to register. The program is a one-year commitment (24 sessions).

Learn more at www.junebugcenter.com/musical-theatre-for-teens.

The group’s next production will be Guys and Dolls.

Stay up-to-date with happenings at JBC and donate to the nonprofit at www.junebugcenter.com.