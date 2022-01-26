Next Generation: ‘High school during a pandemic’

COVID-19 is fast-spreading and impacting everyone’s day-to-day life. This sickness has taken away a year and a half of my normal teenage years.

I agree with wearing masks, and keeping everyone safe from COVID, but sometimes I wish life could go back to normal.

I remember March 13, 2020. It was a Friday afternoon. We were outside during fourth block art class drawing trees, and I was talking with my peers about how we may get out of school for two weeks.

When I got home that day, I started texting my friends:

“Boys, we are gonna be hanging out so much over these two weeks.”

“So who’s house are we going to hang out at first?”

Then the announcement came on March 23 that all Virginia schools would be shut down for the rest of the school year, and our high school lives were about to change forever.

“Boys, no more school for the rest of the year!”

“Let’s go, now we get to sleep in every day.”

“No more school work!”

We were so delusional about the whole thing.

The summer of 2020 I don’t remember doing much other than going to open gyms for basketball, which were a lot different than past experiences.

While we usually scrimmaged the whole time, because of COVID, we could only do individual drills. You were at your own goal, and nobody else could touch your ball.

“Man, we better have a normal season this year,” one of my teammates said.

I answered, “COVID should be under control by then.”

When school started in August 2020, I was a sophomore, and Floyd students were going to school one day a week.

I remember thinking, “there is literally no one here,” in homeroom, with only about two or three other students in the classroom. It was like that all day — barely anyone in all of my classes.

That was when I started to realize how much I miss normal life. COVID school life is tough.

I missed seeing everyone, and I was tired of social distancing around friends, wearing a mask and taking extra precautions like wiping down desks before going to my next class.

Life slowly started going back to normal at the start of 2021 with the introduction of four-day school weeks on Feb. 4, 2021. School slowly started becoming more “normal” again, and it was crazy seeing everyone and how much they had changed since March 2020.

COVID case numbers are starting to break records set the past two years, and honestly, just the thought of another shutdown makes me sad. I wonder if this world will ever go back to the way it was before.

Throughout the pandemic, I have learned to not take anything for granted because I know it can all be taken away in an instant.

For now, life is good. Even though I can’t control if we get shut down again, I am cherishing every minute of football, school and semi-normal life.

Next Generation is a series of non-sequitur essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2021-2022 school year.