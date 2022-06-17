Diesel spill site still under observation

About 500 gallons of diesel fuel was wasted last month in an incident at the Floyd County School Bus Garage. It occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on May 23 during heavy rain.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a national average of $5.57 per gallon of all-road diesel on May 23, which means the spill approximately cost $2,785 in fuel alone.

Floyd County Director of Public Safety Kevin Sowers said “most” of the spill’s spread was stopped by dirt and sand at the end of the lot that had built up over time.

Clark Gas and Oil took responsibility for the spill, and staff was quick to contact authorities and a cleanup crew.

Blair Clark said he “isn’t proud of the spill” but is proud that it was handled correctly. He was onsite within about an hour, and Bloom filters and pads were used to absorb as much as possible during the “torrential downpour.”

Clark said “most places” have a way to contain leaks involving above-ground tanks like Floyd’s, such as concrete barriers. The lack thereof contributed to the spill’s spread, but the constant movement also diluted the fuel, Clark said.

The week of May 23 saw up to five inches of rain in Floyd County according to the National Weather Service.

The Floyd County Public Schools Maintenance Division and Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department Station 1 both lent a hand the evening of the spill, Clark said, and are invaluable community partners.

Station 1 provided additional pads, Clark said, and the schools’ maintenance team helped clear equipment from the lot during cleanup by the Department of Environmental Quality-certified contractor.

Clark said about a week after the spill and continued rainy conditions, the DEQ contractor returned to the site to remove “hot” material that had absorbed the diesel, and he could smell the difference within about three hours.

The DEQ contractor was onsite again this week on June 14, Clark said, to reassess the situation, take soil samples and gather other data.

Clark said no wells were impacted because of the location of the bus garage and town properties using Public Service Authority water.

The “hot” material removed was sent to a contractor in West Virginia, Clark said, which will use any of a number of methods to restore the soil, including treating it with microorganisms.